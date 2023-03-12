Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

Mode

Abu Nayeem
12 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 11:37 am

Related News

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

Jahid Alam Munna’s handmade jewellery brand Juice is completely focused on young consumers who are in their 20s and love to adorn themselves with ornaments

Abu Nayeem
12 March, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 11:37 am
In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy
In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

With the rise of metrosexuals in the 2000s and now the emergence of fluid fashion, unisex attires and jewellery are getting the spotlight more than ever before. While jewels and necklaces are always something girls will go gaga over, guys too are going against the grain and embracing pieces of ornaments to accentuate their look and persona. 

However, the local scene for unisex jewellery is not that exciting, since whatever the consumers get are mostly cheap copies of models brought from China. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To take advantage of this gap in the local market, Jahid Alam Munna, a corporate employee-turned-designer and entrepreneur decided to launch his brand Juice, which is completely focused on young consumers who are in their 20s and love to adorn themselves with ornaments. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Currently outsourcing from various craftsmen around and outside Dhaka, Jahid's brand is using Instagram's colourful grids to market its products. 

"From my initial experience, I got to understand that the demand is there. Whatever we are churning out is beautifully handcrafted in silver and so far has won hearts," he said.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Their rings are between Tk2,200-2,800, chains cost Tk2,500-4,500 and bracelets are between Tk1,500-2,500. 

For custom-made pieces, the price depends on the design. "People are ready to pay a high price if it's a bespoke piece. This makes me hopeful about the potential of the market," Jahid concludes. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

Features

Jewelry / Fashion / art

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

3h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

3h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

3h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

15h | TBS Stories
Barcelona accused of paying referees

Barcelona accused of paying referees

16h | TBS SPORTS
Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

Even though the price has increased, the demand for chocolate has not decreased

16h | TBS Stories
Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

Fakirapool: Press Hub of Dhaka

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 