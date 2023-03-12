Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

With the rise of metrosexuals in the 2000s and now the emergence of fluid fashion, unisex attires and jewellery are getting the spotlight more than ever before. While jewels and necklaces are always something girls will go gaga over, guys too are going against the grain and embracing pieces of ornaments to accentuate their look and persona.

However, the local scene for unisex jewellery is not that exciting, since whatever the consumers get are mostly cheap copies of models brought from China.

Photo: Courtesy

To take advantage of this gap in the local market, Jahid Alam Munna, a corporate employee-turned-designer and entrepreneur decided to launch his brand Juice, which is completely focused on young consumers who are in their 20s and love to adorn themselves with ornaments.

Photo: Courtesy

Currently outsourcing from various craftsmen around and outside Dhaka, Jahid's brand is using Instagram's colourful grids to market its products.

"From my initial experience, I got to understand that the demand is there. Whatever we are churning out is beautifully handcrafted in silver and so far has won hearts," he said.

Photo: Courtesy

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Their rings are between Tk2,200-2,800, chains cost Tk2,500-4,500 and bracelets are between Tk1,500-2,500.

For custom-made pieces, the price depends on the design. "People are ready to pay a high price if it's a bespoke piece. This makes me hopeful about the potential of the market," Jahid concludes.