Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an old pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

The Navy Super 160 with Real 22K Gold Pinstripe fabric, one of the most luxurious materials by Huddersfield Textiles, has recently made its debut in the local market through the renowned bespoke suit tailoring brand Fiero, stirring excitement among the glitterati.

Photo: Courtesy

Recently, Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh, was seen donning a gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. The tailoring house is in the process of making many more items in this particular fabric for celebrities.

Photo: Courtesy

"This sophisticated fabric is setting a new standard in high-end textiles. The gold stripes are very subtle and blend with the fabric effortlessly. The material is well known for its softness, durability, and fine weave," said Syed Yasir Alam, founder and managing partner of Fiero.

The primary clientele of these fabric-made items are celebrities and the elite. The statement pieces are suitable for weddings and high-class events.

"From bespoke suits to elegant jackets, Nehru coats to wedding sherwani, a wide range of items can be made with the gold pinstripe fabric," added Yasir.

Photo: Courtesy

Yasir also shared that the fabric, being lightweight (280 grams or 10 ounces), is very comfortable to wear throughout the year.

The price of an item made with The Navy Super 160 with Real 22K Gold Pinstripe fabric depends on the design and the degree of customisation; and will be disclosed upon request.