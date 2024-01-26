Co-ords: Elevated casuals, fun formals

Over the past few years, matching sets, commonly named Co-ords, have earned the stamp of approval from the fashion community as an on-the-go chic style. Co-ords are a set of two pieces of clothing - top and bottom wear, designed and paired from the same or similar material and fabric to give a uniform, matching look.

These sets are super simple in design and cuts, yet their appeal is universal among both young girls and women. Why is that? Also, is it a new concept

"Co-ords have always been in the fashion scene, it only got a new name in recent times," said Momena Mustarin, a Dhaka-based businesswoman in her early 50s.

"In the 1980s and 1990s, we would purchase fabrics by the yard and have long kameez paired with a matching divider salwar made by local tailors – we referred to this ensemble as a two-piece set."

"Co-Ords essentially embody the same concept but with contemporary cuts. The traditional divider salwar has given way to wide-leg pants, and the kameez has evolved into oversized shirts. Apart from these changes, I don't notice any significant differences," she explained.

Co-ord is an already-built outfit that requires little to no styling. It originates from the word 'coordinates.' Before your mind begins to wander too far about the possibilities, we would like to assure you that suits can be considered Co-ords, just like matching pyjamas and even bikinis.

However, in recent years, Co-ords have emerged as a distinct trend, encompassing various styles from athleisure to knitwear. Co-ords can be viewed as both a casual look that is more elevated, and formal attire that is more fun.

"Although Co-ords are designed for casual wear, you can definitely give it a formal twist with the right accessories. But, if you plan to wear it in a formal setting, avoid the print Co-ords. Monochrome Co-ords with pump shoes give a chic, workwear look," said Nabila Islam, an executive at a leading marketing agency, who frequently wears Co-ords to work.

"Accessories like leather bracelets, watches, chains, rings, etc will amplify your look further. But make sure you don't wear them if not required, as they can overpower your entire look," she added.

Why is there such a demand for Co-ords?

The surge in social media platforms, particularly Instagram and TikTok, has significantly contributed to this trend. Disseminating and sharing trends has never been faster, and Co-ords have become a focal point in popular fashion discussions on these platforms. The increasing number of fashion influencers adorning themselves in Co-ords has been noticeable, amplifying the trend's visibility.

Additionally, the shift towards Co-ord sets has also been facilitated by the desire for comfort and convenience. Their easy-to-carry nature and the minimum requirement of effort to create a put-together look make them stand out.

"Whenever I am in a rush, and I do not have much time to mix and match my tops with bottoms, I opt for Co-ords. These sets do not need much thought as they are made using the same fabric for both the top and bottom. You can simply put them on and look like an absolute dream," said Faria Islam, a student of North South University.

Because of the loose-fitting cut, Co-ords are ideal for travel too.

The local market

Perfect for travelling and lounging, Reeta Ameer Prêt-À-Porter manufactures bespoke monochromatic Co-ords that merge the formal with casual effortlessly. Aesthetically, they are wondrously unfussy and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. And yes, even though the designs may appear basic at first glance, they certainly have a luxurious feel.

"The market is saturated with prints and heavily embellished designs. Stepping out of the mainstream, I wanted to work with Pantone colours and zero embellishments," said Reeta Ameer, the founder of the brand.

The Co-ords trend is thriving in the local market, with both designer labels and mass retailers placing significant emphasis on it, due to its surging demand. You can explore a variety of options at retail stores such as Noir, Le Reve, Pride, Sailor and many other brands, within the range of Tk2,000 to Tk4,000.

At Embellishment BD, you can find both cotton-based and pleated Co-ords. Photo: Courtesy

Besides, many online-based brands like Thailand Haul, Embellishment BD, Rebel Revanche Co. are directly importing Co-ords from Thailand, Indonesia and China.

Rubaba Mahmud, the founder of Embellishment BD is a big fan of Co-ords herself.

"After I gave birth to my daughter, comfort was my first priority while selecting outfits, and I immediately fell in love with Co-ords. Now I bring Co-ords from Thailand and sell them in the local market," she added.

