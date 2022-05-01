Amour: Socks that speak of quality

Amour socks are lightweight and highly absorbent, which makes them perfect for long hours of use. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh is very well reputed in the RMG sector and in the niche category of socks, Amour is one of the biggest names, with around fifteen years of experience in exporting socks to the USA and Europe. Since 2006, they have been catering to some of the largest markets on the planet.

"'Amour' the brand of 'I Bengal Socks' was established to serve our own people first and foremost," said S Mahmud Mujbik, the founder of Amour.

Amour in French means love, and this brand makes you fall in love with its comfort and simplicity.

Amour's claim to fame with these socks is they will give you instant energy.

Amour started its journey with the dream to cater to our people with premium quality products. That dream inspired Amour to manufacture innovative designs and quality products that will enrich people's lives. To ensure quality, it uses premium cotton such as Supima, which sets it apart from its competitors.

Comfort isn't Amour's only concern, it worries about the health of your feet as well. Most people don't put too much thought into the socks they are wearing, mostly because it remains hidden. Itchiness, red patches, sweating, suffocation and constricting blood circulation - poor socks can create chaos, especially if the elasticity of the sock is not ensured.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour avoids all such complaints and problems due to their vast experience and in-depth knowledge.

Amour socks are lightweight and highly absorbent, which makes them perfect for long hours of use. Because of their breathable nature, people with sensitive and allergy-prone skin can use them without worrying about blistered feet later on.

Keeping in mind the individual requirements of different genders and age groups, they have introduced many colours and styles into their product lines.

For Men

While the all-time classic long socks come in a range of solid colours as well as stripes, the crew socks have an added flair to them.

These 3D Sports Socks provide a terry effect around the heel and toe area for comfort while having breathable cotton on the bridge, guaranteed to keep your feet cool and dry on a hot day, as well as 3D protect your Achilles Tendon seamlessly. The grip is also firm without being unnecessarily tight.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

On the other hand, they have Invisible Socks' which are the perfect companion for loafers.

For Women

Stilettos, pumps, chunky - there are a whole list of ladies' shoes that look beautiful but feel painful after some time. Thankfully, a little tricky invention i.e. the invisible, studio and low-cut socks, can protect our feet from the inside while the beauty remains intact from the outside. For casual wear, women can choose from long, three-quarter and ankle socks, all of which come in a combination of terry with single jersey, and non-terry.

For Children

With a dash of bright colours, Amour has an adorable section for kids. Starting from newborn babies to school children, there is something for everyone.

Attention to detail is evident in each piece: planets, the moon and stars, animals, and nature are all painted beautifully on these cotton socks. Going the extra mile, Amour has also added character printed socks that have many types of animals, fruits and vegetables on them.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

For girls, the edges of socks are done in picot; something we have only seen in foreign branded socks till now.

Socks are available for purchase online via Facebook or their own e-commerce platform. The best method for direct inquiry with Amour is through their Facebook profile.

Amour has recently partnered with "Infinity Mega Mall'' to foster better consumer connections across the country and showcase its products to its target audience.

To know more, visit http://www.amourbd.com/

Price:

Adult's Sock: Tk160 to Tk300

Kid's Sock: Tk100 to Tk150