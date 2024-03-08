International Women's Day: Celebrating women's achievements and pushing for equality

International Women's Day, celebrated worldwide on 8 March, is a vital occasion to honour the remarkable achievements of women worldwide and advocate for gender equality.

It serves as a powerful reminder to continue pushing for progress and breaking down barriers that hinder women's advancement in all facets of life.

As we celebrate the accomplishments of women, it's crucial to renew our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable world for future generations.

Theme of IWD 2024

The central theme for International Women's Day (IWD) 2024 is 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' with a particular focus on addressing economic disempowerment. Simultaneously, the campaign theme for the year is 'Inspire Inclusion.'

The campaign theme, 'Inspire Inclusion,' underscores the significance of diversity and empowerment across various spheres of society. It emphasises the critical role of inclusion in attaining gender equality, urging collective efforts to dismantle barriers, challenge stereotypes, and establish environments where every woman is appreciated and esteemed.

'Inspire Inclusion' calls on individuals to acknowledge and value the distinctive perspectives and contributions of women from all walks of life.

History

International Women's Day traces its roots back to the early 20th century when women around the world began to advocate for their rights and demand better working conditions.

The year 1908 witnessed a historic event when 15,000 women marched through New York City, demanding shorter working hours, better pay, and the right to vote.

Inspired by this event, the first National Women's Day was organised by the Socialist movement in the United States on 28 February 1909.

Women continued to rally for their rights, and in 1910, the International Women's Conference in Copenhagen laid the foundation for a global movement.

It was here that Clara Zetkin, a German activist, proposed the idea of an International Women's Day to advocate for women's suffrage and labour rights.

The first International Women's Day was celebrated on 19 March 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. Over a million men and women attended rallies, demanding the right to vote, work, and hold public office.

In the following years, the date of International Women's Day continued to shift. In 1913, it was moved to March 8, and since then, this date has been universally recognised.

Throughout the early 20th century, women's movements gained momentum, and this day became a focal point for protests and demonstrations advocating for equality and justice.

The United Nations officially recognized International Women's Day in 1977, and it has since evolved into a global celebration of women's achievements, while also highlighting the persisting challenges they face.

Each year, this day is dedicated to a specific theme, addressing issues such as gender equality, violence against women, and women's empowerment.

International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the progress made in the fight for gender equality and the work that still needs to be done.

It is a day to honour the contributions of women throughout history and a call to action for a more inclusive and equitable future.