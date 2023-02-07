Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

A few years ago, a friend decided to remodel her living room. She had always been unhappy with her outdated carpet and wanted something more modern and durable. After some research, she decided to install a marble floor.

The transformation was amazing. The new floor completely changed the look and feel of the room. It added a hint of zeal and character and made the space feel much larger. The friend was thrilled with her new floor and received many compliments from friends and family who visited her home. The best part was that the marble floor was not only stylish but also easy to maintain, making it a great choice for her busy lifestyle.

I bet some of you are also planning to add some fresh touch to your lovely home by installing completely new flooring. So, why wait? Let's explore some of the latest flooring trends to transform your space into a modern and functional haven.

Adding beauty and durability to your floor with ceramic tiles

When it comes to flooring, choosing the right tile means you're investing in a product that will last for years to come and withstand the wear and tear of daily life. The tile should be slip-resistant, water-resistant, and appropriate for the intended use, in our case flooring.

Well, ceramic and mosaic tiles can be a good choice for flooring in certain areas, but it's important to weigh the pros and cons and choose a type of tile that meets your specific needs and requirements.

Ceramic tiles can be the ideal option for you in spaces like kitchens, bathrooms and entryways since they are resistant to moisture, stains, and scratches. However, they can be cold to the touch and can make a room feel less cosy in the winter months.

Terracotta Tales designed by Hive Architects- Neat cement finish. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

You should get tiles that give good value for their price, balancing quality and affordability. RAK Ceramics, Akij Ceramics Ltd or Fu-Wang Ceramic Industry Limited are good places to look. You can get ceramic tiles ranging from TK 50-200 per square foot, depending on the brand you're choosing.

Elevate the space with the timeless look of marble flooring

You can also go for marble flooring as a luxurious and elegant flooring option, prized for its unique beauty and durability. Made of natural stone, you can get exceptional patterns and veining using marble flooring that is not found in other tiles.

If you like the pure white background and distinctive gray veins, Calacatta marble flooring is the one for you. Apart from this option, you can also try Statuary marble flooring, which has a light, cream colour with delicate gray veins and Emperador Dark marble with chocolate-brown colour and subtle veins.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

However, if a splash of curry broth falls on the marble flooring, for its colour-absorbing quality the marble will absorb the yellow colour of the broth. For this reason, we advise against using marble flooring in the kitchen.

Marble tiles are generally priced between TK 280-1850 per square foot. To find high-quality marble tile, you can explore the options of Redhoy Marble Company and Venus Marble Company.

Achieving a sleek, modern look with neat cement finishing

If you want a clean, minimalist look for your space, neat cement finishing is a good flooring option. It is a type of concrete finish that is smoothed and polished to achieve a sleek, uniform surface.

Delifrance designed by Chinton Architects- Mix and match floor. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

In areas where you expect a lot of people coming and going, neat cement finishing can be a practical choice for its durable finish and minimal maintenance requirement. Additionally, you can also customise the cement finish with colour additives or stains, to add a pop of colour to the floor.

Neat cement finishing costs somewhere between TK 40-55 per square foot. It is a cost-effective option compared to other flooring options, making it a great choice if you want to create a modern and stylish look while also being mindful of the budget.

Rubber flooring can be a fairly easy option

Rubber flooring is an excellent option for kids' play areas. It is sound-absorbing and comfortable underfoot in spaces like toilets, kitchens, gyms and other places, as well where slippage is a concern.

Rubber typically comes in vibrant solid and speckly colour appearances that are ideal for playful areas. Tiles or sheets of rubber can be used.

SA Khan Residence designed by Cascade Architects Ltd- Patterned ceramic tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

You wouldn't need to worry about the use of any harmful adhesives since the flooring is typically rather simple to install, and the material's pressure holds it in position. You can also easily clean and sweep, as the flooring surface can be removed just by gently lifting it. However, be aware of dropping heavy objects, as rubber flooring can be prone to tears and cuts. Rubber flooring will cost you between TK 180-220 per square foot.

Why not have a mix-and-match design?

There are those who believe that constancy is necessary for a functional and beautiful space, for a good experience. However, we think there aren't any rigid guidelines when it concerns flooring.

Try mixing a marble floor with a parquet style to differentiate the functionality of small areas in a bigger space. The contrast is dramatic and trendy, and the two elements (the commercial appeal of marble and the cosy/rustic allure of parquet) complement one another nicely.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Consider installing wall-to-wall carpeting in spaces where sound needs to be absorbed more, hand-painted mosaics for the courtyard, and ceramic tiles in any and every other space for a traditional appearance. Engraving motifs and even patterns on the floors will help you to bring a timeless and opulent touch to any area.

This approach to designing is helpful for both bigger spaces and small floor areas with different functional activities, to make a limited unit more functional.