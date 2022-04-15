Bangladesh teen swims across river for chocolate, ends up in jail

A Bangladeshi teen swam across a river and entered India through a gap in the fence only for a piece of chocolate.

However, Eman greeted by BSF forces in Tripura's Kalamchoura in Sepahijala district and ended up in jail, reports Times of India.

Taking him for a cattle smuggler her was hander over to police who produced him in court on Wednesday (13 April).

The court sent him to jail for 15 days in a case filed by the police under section 4 of the Indian Passport act.

Resident of Khaldanadi, Cumilla, Eman confessed to the police that he was particularly fond of an Indian brand of chocolate and would often cross the river to buy it from the shop near the border.

The shop owner also confirmed that it was not only him, many children brave the river to buy chocolates from him.

The police said, though the boy's claim appears to be true they are investigating all angles.