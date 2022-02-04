Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

Originally created by the Muslim Nawabs of Awadh in India, Tahri or Tehari has now become prevalent in sub-continental cuisine. Not as much as biryani, but tehari has made its place in the rows of spiced rice and meat delicacies.

The preparation of tehari is almost similar to Biryani - adding spices to the plain cooked rice along with potatoes, meat and sometimes, vegetables. But the basic difference between biryani and tehari is - for tehari the powdered spices and turmeric powder is used almost in equal quantities. This gives the finished dish a yellowish tint. But for Biryani, the dish is more whitish as the amount of turmeric is added in a more controlled hand.

Tehari has been very popular as an easy go-to meal for students who need a quick lunch fix or hangout out with friends and family. There are a number of Tehari places around Dhaka, especially around Puran Dhaka and Dhanmondi area.

Among the many, we have tasted this popular dish from places all round Dhaka and made a list of the best five based on quantity, taste, price and quality.

Tehari Ghar

Rating: 9.5/10

Price: Tk200/ per full plate

Sobhanbag tehari ghar has always been a popular choice. Situated in Dhanmondi 13 beside Sobhanbag mosque, tehari ghar has been serving the appetite for tehari of Dhaka people for 39 years now.

The speciality of their tehari is the strong flavour from the mustard oil, their own blend of spices and perfectly cooked potatoes.

A plate of their tehari contains four to five pieces of medium-sized potatoes and seven to eight pieces of meat. The tender pieces of meat are a treat to your taste buds.

You will get one full plate of their tehari for Tk200.The portion is good according to the price and the taste is remarkable which keeps this place on the top of our list.

Moti Biryani House

Rating: 9/10

Price: Tk180/ per full plate

Located at 72/73, Kazi Alauddin Road of Nazira Bazar, Moti Biryani House is best known for its mustard oil cooked beef tehari.

Because of using more spices, the rice tastes aromatic. The perfect flavour of mustard oil, small pieces of potatoes and tender meat pieces make it a perfect meal which will be a treat if you are hungry.

And what makes their tehari unique is – you will find this freshly-cooked delicacy at a much more affordable price.

Tehari on the go

Rating: 8/10

Price: Tk195/ per full plate

While modern food-courts are commonly known for their western-fusions, tehari seems to be a bit off-the-list in such places. But Tehari on the go sure did make a significant post in Tri-State Eatery, a digital food court located in Gulshan-1 circle.

They use mustard oil in their tehari and the spices taste pretty subtle. The mustard oil and the seasonings perfectly complement each other which gives the whole meal a balanced flavour.

You will find ample solid meat chunks as well.

The special thing about this tehari is that the rice of their tehari is neither too oily nor too dry. As a result, it does not feel very heavy. It also comes in a very good packaging which is good for takeaways.

A full plate of their tehari will cost you Tk195, which seems pretty affordable.

Shad Tehari Ghar

Rating: 7/10

Price: Tk210/ per full plate

Shad Tehari has been running their business since 1995 in Lalmatia. Located in block C, road 16 of that area, this place can be a choice if you crave for homely flavours, rather than heavy tehari, as it has more of a home-cooked taste unlike traditional ones.

But the reason it got down to the fourth place of our list is that it tasted bland in comparison with other teharies that we tasted. Because of lesser spices used, it looks rather whitish in colour. And also, they used thinly shredded pieces of carrot and green peas-which is a complete no-no for us in a plate of tehari.

The tehari consists of six to seven pieces of medium-sized meat and a good portion of mildly flavoured rice. A full plate of Shad tehari will cost you Tk210 taka.

Maruf Biryani House

Rating: 6.5/10

Price: Tk240/ per full plate

Maruf Biryani House is situated in 128 Hazaribagh Bazar, High Mansion. It has a decent taste-nothing over the top or below. One of the good things about this tehari is there is the ample amount of meat pieces.

But the tehari was pretty dry, which brought it down to the fifth place on our list.

But apart from that, the chinigura rice with the mixture of tehari masala complements each other perfectly. The prominent flavour of green chilli makes it more flavourful.

A full plate of their tehari will cost you Tk240.