Savouring symphony: Food meets art at Manzo

Indulge in the perfect fusion of flavours with Manzo’s exquisite Cesar Salad featuring delicate smoked salmon. Photo: Courtesy

It all started with a casual scroll through my Facebook newsfeed. Suddenly, a captivating photo caught my attention—a gathering of Dhaka's influential figures indulging in the food of a soon-to-be-launched fine dining restaurant called Manzo. Intrigued, I made a mental note to visit once it officially opened its doors.

A few months later, while browsing through Instagram, I stumbled upon incredible pictures showcasing delectable dishes from Manzo's menu. Excited, I left a comment expressing my admiration. To my surprise, the founder personally replied, sparking a conversation that piqued my curiosity even further. Time flew by, and before I knew it, I found myself stepping into the alluring realm of Manzo on a sultry summer evening.

As I entered, anticipation coursed through my veins. Nuhayr Hafiz, a charismatic young man and one of the founders, warmly welcomed me. We sat down, and instead of diving straight into the menu, I asked him to share the story behind Manzo.

Nuhayr revealed that the place was born out of a desire to create a unique dining experience. Having an involvement in different businesses, the founders wanted to establish a restaurant that showcased locally grown and seasonal produce, instead of relying on imported ingredients.

Grilled Octopus: The perfectly grilled cephalopod, delicately seasoned and perfectly charred, offers an exquisite blend of tenderness and complexity. Photo: Courtesy

As I complimented the captivating decor and the subtle lime-painted walls, Nuhayr shared that it was art collector Rezwan Rahman, one of the founders, who adamantly insisted on using this unconventional shade, despite the scepticism of others involved. This Italian culinary haven, sitting on Gulshan Avenue in the heart of the city, epitomises spaciousness and flowy interior design. Every corner pays homage to the divine art of meat; beckoning you to surrender to a mesmerising symphony of flavours.

The decor of Manzo beautifully blends rustic charm with contemporary elegance, featuring cosy rattan chairs and a remarkable collection of artwork from talented young artists. Nuhayr again credited his uncle, an art collector, for suggesting the idea of displaying paintings by up and coming artists, aiming to promote their talent within the restaurant's walls.

Turning to food, the menu had been meticulously curated by a visionary young female chef. Each dish was a testament to the chef's profound love and respect for carnivorous indulgence. When asked for recommendations, Sofiur Rahman, another founder, effortlessly suggested a few standout items from a menu that boasted a wide array of soups, salads, starters, and mains. Manzo's remarkable qualities sprout from the depths of his ingenious mind, his brainchild right from the genesis.

Stuffed aubergine served alongside a rich roasted bell pepper sauce. Photo: Courtesy

"To start, we serve home-made pao bread with miso butter and dried tomatoes," Sofiur said, setting the stage for a delightful culinary journey. He also recommended trying the Risqué, a spicy mocktail made with green chilli, which set my taste buds ablaze.

My gastronomic odyssey commenced with the pumpkin soup, a velvety elixir that danced on my tongue, captivating my senses with its earthy richness and delicate flavours. The accompanying house bread, though slightly chewy, paired perfectly with the heavenly miso butter, and as I savoured the tomatoes, my palate was greeted with a burst of tangy and sweet flavours.

Manzo boasts a vibrant collection of private and young artists’ works. Photo: Courtesy

As I ate, Sofiur passionately reminisced about the inception of the name. "Manzo," which means "meat" in Italian, was chosen to reflect the restaurant's focus. According to him, every aspect of Manzo was chosen with utmost care to provide a memorable dining experience for all who visit.

For those seeking a lighter prelude, the nicoise salad offers a refreshing interplay of textures and flavours. However, it is the burrata salad that steals the show—a masterpiece of creamy delight that invites you to surrender to its luscious charms. The creamy burrata cheese harmoniously blends with ripe tomatoes and herbs, creating a crescendo of flavours that leave you breathless.

Next, the bruschetta makes its entrance—an enticing prelude of crisp toast crowned with juicy tomatoes, basil, and a drizzle of olive oil. It is a poetic ode to simplicity, leaving you craving another bite. Personally, I fell in love with it instantly—a delectable amuse-bouche I would happily savour at any time of the day.

Manzo also offers noteworthy starters such as Gambas and grilled octopus. The Gambas, plump and succulent prawns grilled to perfection, evoke the essence of the sea, transporting you to sun-kissed shores. The tender and smoky grilled octopus, according to Nuhayr, is a very popular item, captivating the palate with its intricate flavours.

Amuse-bouche: homemade pao bread, home churned miso butter and in-house dried tomatoes. Photo: Courtesy

The crescendo builds with the main courses at Manzo, where each dish is a masterpiece in its own right. I indulged in the juicy mutton chops, their succulence and depth of flavour were a testament to the chef's mastery. And for seafood enthusiasts, the Chilean snow fish awaits—an exquisite, delicate, and flaky delight that celebrates the pristine freshness of the ocean's bounty.

Pasta lovers will rejoice at the spotlight on Aglio e Olio—a classic Italian dish with a contemporary twist. The al dente pasta, lovingly coated in garlic-infused olive oil and adorned with a fiery sprinkle of chilli flakes, creates a fiery composition that awakens the senses and transports you to somewhere like Montepulciano.

For a more substantial masterpiece, the short rib fettuccine is a revelation. The succulent, slow-cooked short rib, tender and bursting with flavours, is nestled amidst perfectly cooked fettuccine and enveloped in a luscious, savoury sauce. Each bite is an enchanting melody.

Yet, Manzo doesn't stop at delighting carnivores alone. The restaurant ensures that vegetarians are not left disappointed.

The appetisers, including the mushroom espuma soup, minestrone, and other vegetarian options, offer a delightful start to the meal. Moreover, the burrata and beetroot salads are excellent choices for the people who don't eat meat.

When it comes to pasta, both the Aglio e Olio and spaghetti options come highly recommended. And for the main course, the stuffed aubergine stands out with its robust flavours and soft texture, taking you on a tantalising journey through a medley of captivating aromas and exquisite tastes.

Rest assured, Manzo caters to the vegetarian palate just as impressively as it does to meat lovers, making it a truly remarkable dining destination for all.

Manzo's greatest triumph lies in its commitment to sourcing local ingredients, infusing each dish with a distinct and authentic flair. This dedication not only supports local farmers and producers but also enhances the depth of flavour and fosters a sense of community, elevating the entire dining experience to new heights.

As I concluded my meal that evening, I realised that Sofiur hadn't overstated. Manzo is a culinary symphony that celebrates the art of meat with passion and artistry. From the captivating ambience to the meticulously crafted menu, every aspect of this enchanting establishment is designed to transport you to a world where carnivorous delights reign supreme.

Whether you are a devotee of fine meats or simply seeking an extraordinary dining experience, Manzo will produce a culinary masterpiece that simmers in your memory, inviting you to savour its melodic charms time and time again.