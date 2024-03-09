Ramadan recipes: A healthier way

Chickpea Salad. Photo: Colledted.

Ramadan is a special time for families as it brings everyone together for a meal. Nothing compares to the feeling of biting into a date or your first sip of juice after fasting the whole day. But as much as we relish the bonds that strengthen across the table, we also relish the food.

One of the struggles of fasting is the wave of fatigue people face right after iftar and the digestive issues. It has become customary to eat fried foods or sugary sweets on the excuse of not having eaten the whole day.

But what we eat will determine how we feel. So, The Business Standard has compiled a list of healthy iftar items you can add to your menu.

Chickpea Salad

Fried chickpeas with potatoes is a staple at every table. In fact, it does not really feel like Ramadan without a serving of it on your plate. However, the addition of oil can make it hard on your body, especially if you are eating it for a month straight.

But chickpeas are beneficial as they make you feel full longer. So instead, use the chickpeas to make a delicious chickpea salad.

For this recipe you will need:

3 to 4 cups of chickpeas

1 to 2 medium tomatoes

1 to 2 cucumbers

Dressing

3 tbsp olive oil or sesame oil

3 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp minced garlic

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Directions:

Soak the chickpeas overnight. Before cooking, drain and wash them. Set it on a stove over medium heat, and let it boil for 1.5-2 hours.

Dice the vegetables and combine it with the chickpeas. Combine your oil of choice, lime juice, minced garlic, salt, and pepper together. Mix the dressing in the salad and serve.

This recipe is quite versatile. You can add and subtract the vegetables as needed. If you feel like it needs more of a kick, you can add chilli powder or chaat masala.

Hummus

Another way to have chickpeas is to turn it into hummus. Hummus served with pita bread or flatbread is a refreshing step away from an array of fried foods. It is also a great dish to add to a communal meal that is always meant to be shared.

Hummus. Photo: Collected

For this recipe you will need:

Tahini

1-2 cups toasted sesame seeds

3 tbsp of a neutral oil

Salt to taste

Mix the sesame, oil, and salt in a food processor to make tahini.

3-4 cups cooked chickpeas

⅓ cup tahini

⅓ cup lemon juice

2 garlic cloves

¼ cup olive oil

⅓ cup water

Salt to taste

Directions:

Combine the tahini, lemon juice, garlic cloves, chickpeas, olive oil, salt, and water in a blender. Add more water if needed. Make sure to blend it until it reaches a smooth consistency.

Dollop it onto a plate, garnish it with olive oil, and serve it with bread.

Oatmeal Khichuri

Lentil items are quite common for iftar menus, such as piyajus, fritters, haleem, and sometimes khichuri. But you can put a healthy spin on it by cooking khichuri with oatmeal — generally a healthier option — instead of rice.

Oatmeal Khichuri. Photo: Collected

For this recipe you will need:

1 tsp cumin

1 bay leaf

¼ cup chopped onions

1.5 tbsp ghee or oil

½ tsp ginger

1 cup moong lentils

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 cup oatmeal

Salt to taste

Directions:

Add the ghee or oil in a pan, then once it is hot, add the bay leaf and cumin. Add the onions and ginger, cook until the onions are translucent. Add in the turmeric powder and salt. Once everything is simmering, add the moong lentils and stir it. Incorporate the oatmeal, then pour three cups of water. Let it cook until it reaches your desired consistency.

If you want to incorporate vegetables, then add them into the pot as you are adding the onions to give them enough time to cook and break down.

Peanut Butter Stuffed Dates

Dates are a staple for every table during Ramadan — it has been a longstanding part of the ritual of breaking fasts. On top of that, you need a little sweet pick-me-up after fasting all day to gain your energy. So why not add a nice kick to your dates with two easy ingredients?

Peanut Butter Stuffed Dates. Photo: Collected

For this recipe you will need:

Dates

Peanut butter

Directions:

Cut the date from top to bottom and carefully take the seed out. Stuff it with your favourite peanut butter. As the date is sweet itself, you do not have to use sweetened peanut butter.

If you would like to garnish it, you can add chocolate shavings or even sprinkle a bit of sea salt.