Keemar Ghugni

Mahmuda Begum Mitu
26 November, 2021, 12:30 pm
Keemar Ghugni

Ingredients

200g ground beef

400g peas (motor dana)

2 large onions 

12 to 13 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

1½  tsp turmeric powder 

1½  tsp cumin powder

1½  tsp coriander powder 

1 tbsp garam masala powder 

Chilli powder, as needed 

Salt and sugar, as needed 

Oil to measurement 

4 tbsp vinegar/tamarind

4 Indian bay leaves

2 boiled eggs

Coriander leaves, as needed

Instructions

Wash the peas and soak them in water the day before. Put water in the pressure cooker and throw in the peas, the grounded beef, and turmeric into it. Let it sit for fifteen minutes.

Make a paste out of onions, ginger, and garlic. Now heat the oil in a pan, after heating, put in an Indian bay leaf. Add cumin, turmeric, coriander, chilli powder into the paste and mix it with a small amount of water.

Then add it to the pan. Make a gravy of this mixture on low heat. After some time, add the tamarind or the vinegar into it and let it sit and become gravy. 

Later, add the beef and peas. Then add salt and sugar accordingly to taste and increase the heat. When the peas are well-cooked and boiled, turn off the heat.

Now add boiled eggs and coriander leaves on top to decorate and serve it.
 

