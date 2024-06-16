Sweet summer delights for your Eid table

As the summer heat intensifies, so does the anticipation for Eid. It's a time for celebration, family gatherings, and, of course, delectable food. While traditional Eid feasts are rich with savoury dishes, it's the sweet endings that leave a lasting impression. This year, why not elevate your Eid spread with refreshing, summer-friendly desserts? Here are some delightful ideas to keep your guests cool and satisfied.

Mango Sago

An Asian-inspired tropical cool treat, Mango Sago combines creamy coconut tapioca pudding with sweet and tangy mango chunks.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup small tapioca pearls (sago)

- 2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1½ cups coconut milk

- 1 cup water

- Crushed ice (optional)

- Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Start by rinsing and cooking the tapioca pearls (sago) until translucent and soft, then set aside to cool. Blend diced mangoes with sugar until smooth, adjusting sugar to taste. Mix the mango puree with coconut milk and water until well combined, adjusting sweetness if needed. Gently fold in the cooked tapioca pearls. Transfer the mixture into serving bowls or glasses and refrigerate for about an hour if desired. Serve chilled, optionally topped with crushed ice, fresh mint leaves and mango chunks.

Coconut Pudding

Coconut pudding, a rich and creamy dessert, is a popular delicacy across the globe, particularly in tropical countries where coconut is abundant.

Ingredients:

- 2 cups coconut milk

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 1/4 cup cornstarch

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- Shredded coconut or toasted coconut flakes for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Combine the coconut milk in a saucepan with sugar, salt and cornstarch. Whisk until the cornstarch is completely dissolved. Put the saucepan on medium heat and cook, stirring continuously until the mixture thickens and slowly comes to a boil. This process usually takes 5-7 minutes. Once the mixture has thickened, remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Pour the coconut pudding mixture into serving dishes or glasses.

If you want a more uniform texture, you can strain it through a fine sieve. Let the pudding cool at room temperature for a few minutes, then cover each dish with plastic wrap, making sure the wrap touches the surface of the pudding to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate the coconut pudding for at least 2-3 hours or until chilled and set. Before serving, you can garnish the coconut pudding with shredded coconut or toasted coconut flakes for added flavour and texture.

Lemon Ice

Lemon ice is a cooling and tangy frozen treat that offers a burst of zesty flavour with each mouthful.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 4-6 lemons)

- 1 cup granulated sugar

- 2 cups water

- 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest (optional)

Instructions:

Make a simple syrup by mixing sugar and water in a saucepan, heating it over medium heat and stirring occasionally until the sugar is completely dissolved. Remove the pot from the heat and let the syrup cool to room temperature. Once the syrup has cooled, stir in freshly squeezed lemon juice and lemon zest (if using). Stir until well combined.

Pour the lemon mixture into a shallow baking dish or metal pan. Make sure the mixture is no more than about 1 inch deep. Place the baking dish in the freezer and let it freeze for about 1-2 hours. To achieve a fluffy texture, stir the mixture periodically while it's in the freezer. When you can no longer stir the mixture, scrape it with a fork and repeat the process every 30 minutes or so until the mixture is fully frozen and has a slushy consistency. This usually takes about 3-4 hours in total.

Once the lemon ice is fully frozen and slushy, it's ready to serve. Scoop into bowls or glasses and enjoy immediately as a refreshing dessert or palate cleanser. You may also garnish with fresh mint leaves or a lemon slice.