No advertising on food: Food secretary

10 June, 2024, 11:40 pm
10 June, 2024, 11:40 pm
Food Secretary MD Ismail Hossain said no advertisement can be made on food.

He also said regulations have been made to control advertisement, reads a press release.

The secretary made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Ensuring Food Safety and Health in Bangladesh: Smartest Strategies for Unexpected Challenges" at BSMMU Hall in the capital on Monday (10 June).

The seminar was attended by Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Chairman Zakaria, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Professor Dr. Mohammad Atiqur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development) Professor Dr. Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr. Saif Uddin, and others.

 

