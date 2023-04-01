Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:11 am

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:11 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Located in the heart of Dhanmondi, The Courtyard at Park Heights offers a full-fledged iftar menu for a unique gastronomy experience for city dwellers. The Courtyard at Park Heights is a multi-cuisine fusion restaurant, adorned with a chic, upscale setting adjoining a glass-roofed outdoor. From appetisers like Prawn pockets and Paneer Spring Rolls to main dishes such as Kabab Platter and Nasi Goreng along with delicious desserts, the brand new iftar menu by the restaurant got everything covered to complement your iftar experience. 

The Business Standard team has picked some of the chef-recommended dishes from the menu to aid your iftar guide.

Arabian Chicken Mandi

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Arabian Chicken Mandi is a popular Arabian dish of flavourful chicken, served with fragrant basmati rice, cooked with a blend of Arabian spices and chicken broth. The dish is one of the most lucrative items from the 'Main' section of the Iftar menu.

Price: Tk575

Beef Noli Haleem

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Haleem is a stable dish for iftar that needs no description. Haleem varies from region to region around the sub-continent. The Courtyard at Park Heights's take on haleem is a blend of different lentils, grains, and beef stewed with aromatic spices, that is served with bone marrow and pita bread. The dish is designed to escalate your haleem experience to a new level. 

Price: Tk825

Mahalabia

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mahalabia is an Arabian dessert, made with thickened sweet milk, with a hint of rose water and garnish with pistachios. The dessert is light yet fulfilling enough to ease you, after a long day of fasting. 

Price: Tk325

 

 

