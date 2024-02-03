Eat like the French at Comptoirs Richards

The entire restaurant is illuminated with warm hues and filled with the aroma of coffee and baked pastries.

Cafes are traditionally city retreats where people slow down and come together. Comptoirs Richards brings this vibe to Dhaka. While there aren't many French-themed restaurants in the city offering a truly authentic experience in terms of both cuisine and ambience, the relatively new Comptoir Richards stands out by bringing Parisian culinary delights in the Gulshan neighbourhood.

Situated in the ground floor of the Unimart building, Comptoir Richards is adorned with a minimalist interior and ample floor space at the forefront of the building. The entire restaurant is illuminated with warm hues and filled with the aroma of coffee and baked pastries.

Although the restaurant offers an all-day serving menu, we opted for brunch items, to make the whole experience more authentically French.

Tenderloin Beef Cuts

We generally save the best for last but this time round we opted for rating the best item first. Whatever you can say about the quality of this dish would honestly be an understatement.

Imagine succulent beef tenderloin slices, cooked to perfection and nestled in a pool of rich, clarified butter sauce. Each slice, tender enough to simply melt in your mouth, is complemented by a garnish of roasted garlic and vibrant cherry tomatoes.

Photo: Courtesy

The sauce is a masterpiece in itself, infused with a blend of Italian herbs and spices, the thyme's distinct flavour shines in particular. And let's not forget the basket of homemade toasted multigrain bread - it's the perfect crunchy companion for soaking up that delicious buttery sauce. This dish isn't just a meal; it's an experience for the taste buds.

Is it expensive? Yes. Is it worth the price? Very much so.

Price: TK1,545

Rating: 9/10

Eggs Benedict (beef bacon)

Brunch and Eggs Benedict go hand in hand, and Comptoir Richards serves up this classic with commendable skill.

The hollandaise sauce, often the make-or-break element of any Eggs Benedict, was prepared quite impressively here with fresh egg yolks. While we found it a touch too runny for our liking, that's a matter of personal preference.

Photo: Courtesy

Diners have the choice between beef bacon and salmon for their protein, each served on top of a flawlessly cooked English muffin and a poached egg. The muffin, like all their bakery items, is freshly baked in-house.

Served in generous portions, this dish isn't just tasty, it's satisfyingly filling too. Comptoir Richards' Eggs Benedict, especially with the beef bacon option, is a must-try for brunch enthusiasts.

Price: TK695

Rating: 7.5/10

Chicken & Avocado Caesar Salad

For a dish that's as healthy as it is delicious, the Chicken and Avocado Caesar Salad at Comptoir Richards is a standout choice. Unlike many other places in Dhaka, this restaurant doesn't skimp on salads.

They serve a hearty portion, with imported avocado elegantly placed beside a mound of salad on a large plate. The highlight is the pan-grilled chicken slices, cooked just right, striking a perfect balance of moisture, juiciness and tenderness.

Photo: Courtesy

The bed of shredded iceberg lettuce, tossed with their special salad dressing, is interspersed with crunchy toasted croutons. A generous dusting of Parmesan cheese on top adds a delightful mix of sweet and tangy flavours to each bite.

Price: TK945

Rating: 8.5/10

Smoked Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

The Smoked Chicken & Cheese Sandwich at this eatery is a substantial meal, to say the least. It's generously filled with a hearty serving of smoked chicken, which, based on the other chicken dishes we've reviewed, needs no further praise.

Photo: Courtesy

What really makes this sandwich unique is the use of multigrain bread, which, unlike the smaller, easier-to-eat forms like croutons in their other dishes, makes for a more robust and challenging bite.

Price: TK775

Rating: 6.5/10

Gourmet Beef Burger

Comptoir Richards' Gourmet Beef Burger will be a delightful surprise for those who usually prefer traditional, simple burgers over 'gourmet' versions. This burger truly stands out from the ordinary.

Photo: Courtesy

The burger bun, named 'Babes Bun', is a testament to the bakery's skill. It's not your average brioche bun; it's a gourmet creation in itself. The beef patty, sourced from 'Kwality', is cooked to a perfect medium doneness.

What sets this burger apart are the condiments but the beef bacon is also a standout, lacking the generic taste commonly found in store-bought bacon. It blends seamlessly with the burger's overall flavour. The combination of white and yellow cheddar cheeses adds a deliciously salty dimension to the dish.

Price: TK945

Rating: 8/10

Crème Brûlée

The Crème Brûlée at Comptoir Richards is a delightful testament to classic dessert making. Prepared with fresh cream, its texture is both rich and velvety, striking a perfect balance between indulgent and light. The real magic, however, lies in its caramelised sugar topping.

As you tap through this perfectly torched layer with a spoon, the satisfying crackle is akin to a symphony to dessert lovers' ears. This sound not only signals the freshness and quality of the preparation but also sets the stage for the contrasting textures that make this dessert a standout.

The sweetness is masterfully controlled, ensuring it's not overpowering but just enough to complement the creamy base. This Crème Brûlée is an experience that indulges all the senses, making it a must-try at Comptoir Richards for anyone seeking a beautifully crafted, classic sweet treat.

Price: TK245

Rating: 7/10