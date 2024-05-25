'Dough'nt miss these hot dogs

Beef Salami Dough. Photo: Courtesy

Over the last 10 years, Dhaka has witnessed a culinary explosion, introducing countless new flavours and eateries to its diversifying food scene. Among these, many have captured the hearts of the city's diners, becoming beloved staples. However, the American classics of hot dogs and corn dogs have not quite reached the same level of acclaim.

Enter Hot Dough, which began its journey in 2022, and has made quite a name for itself in little time. Starting in Mohammadpur as a modest snack bar seating no more than 10 diners, Hot Dough has now expanded to include a second branch in Lalbagh, offering a 'Bistro' ambience.

Our visit to the original modest streetside location on Salimullah Road in Mohammadpur was on a quiet evening. Before discussing the specifics of our meal, it's important to note a few things about the food and the venue. The sausages used here are not made in-house but are sourced externally. This is common as no other restaurant in Dhaka, except for Sausly's, makes their own sausages.

The packaging at Hot Dough is thoughtfully designed to suit the style of food served, which would not be as practical as traditional plates. However, a notable shortcoming at the Mohammadpur outlet is the lack of a handwashing sink, which is inconvenient given the inherently messy nature of their sauced-up dishes.

Corn Dogs

Fries Dough

Well, if you're a sucker for adding french fries to your snacks, this corn dog is for you. It has the best of both worlds — fried potatoes and the corn dog.

Fries Dough. Photo: Courtesy

The preparation involves frying the sausage encased in corn-meal batter. After frying, the corn dog is topped with small cubes of potatoes.

The end product is a beautifully fried corn dog layered with crunchy bite-sized potato cubes.

Rating: 7/10

Price: Tk150

Half n' Half Dough

To begin with, the cheese pull on this one was the star of the show. The Half n' Half is a combination of two of their other corn dogs — The Classic and the Cheezy Dough.

Half n’ Half Dough. Photo: Courtesy

The top half of the corn dog has nothing but stringy, melted mozzarella cheese. The bottom features the good old sausage with traces of mustard prominent in every bite.

This one requires no added condiments to be enjoyed, for all the heavy cheese is sure to make you feel very full.

Rating: 7.5/10

Price: Tk130



Hot Dogs

Classic Chili Dough

Chilli dogs are American classics and Hot Dough surely knows how to make one. The dish starts with the basics — a bun and sausage. What distinguishes it, however, is the chicken ragu topping.

Classic Chili Dough. Photo: Courtesy

This ragu resembles the base of many steak sauces but includes minced chicken and a secret blend of spices.

Although its yellowish hue might suggest a curry-like appearance, the spiciness of the chilli chicken ragu is quite potent. If you are sensitive to moderate levels of heat, this dish might be too spicy for you.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Tk160

Flaming BBQ Dough

While hot dogs are traditionally simple, it does not mean one cannot get creative with the toppings. This just about sums up the Flaming BBQ Dough. We know this sounds cliche when it comes to food reviews, but this hot dog was nothing short of a burst of flavour in your mouth.

Flaming BBQ Dough. Photo: Courtesy

The Flaming BBQ Dough has a lot going on; one might argue that it might be a bit too much. It is spicier than the chilli dog and includes the same chilli chicken ragu. However, the toppings do not stop there.

The ragu is topped with caramelised onions and jalapeño peppers for an extra kick of spice. As the name implies, everything is crowned with a BBQ relish. Combined with the perfectly cooked sausage, it makes for quite a mouthful.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Tk230

Beef Salami Dough

This hot dog is a protein-packed creation. It starts with the classic hot dog setup, featuring ketchup and mustard. They build on the base of the chilli chicken ragu once again with generous strips of beef salami on top, adding a hearty touch.

You might raise your brow at the combination of beef salami with chilli chicken ragu, but the chicken flavour from the ragu is subtle enough that it blends well with the beef salami.

Rating: 7/10

Price: Tk250