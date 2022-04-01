Best five meatbox places in town 

Photo: Courtesy.

Meatboxes are your best friend when you want something indulgent when you are on the go. They mostly come in tall boxes, making them compact enough to hold and eat from, without the mess.

They usually contain mixes of cheese, fries, sausages, mayonnaise, coleslaw that perfectly compliments the meat. Special sauces could add an extra flavour to this.

Apart from burgers, pizza, pasta and all, meatboxes are a popular item for youngsters these days. We have prepared a list of the best five meatboxes based on their toppings, taste and price.

The Munch Station

Starting from Tk285

The Munch Station is one of the very first places who started satiating the meat lovers in Dhaka.

The Giganto Grilled Box from their menu, comes with grilled chicken strips, meatballs, sausage, fries, coleslaw, house special sauces and BBQ sauce. So, if you are craving an all in one grilled meat combo, this box will satiate you.

On the other hand, if your preference is nuggets; the Loaded Nugget Blast could be best suited for you. It is full with crispy chicken nuggets, fries, coleslaw, house special sauce and garlic mayo.

There are other signature meatboxes to try with your crew. Loaded sausage wedges, Loaded chicken blast, Smokey bbq chicken, Roasted chicken, Grilled chicken blast, Giganto munch box can all fill up your protein and carb quota for the day.

Munch Station outlets are a perfect hangout spot. Founded in 2019, they now have two branches in Dhanmondi and Baily Road. You may also order online from The Munch Station through Foodpanda, Pathao Food and Shohoz Food. They also have a hotline with their own in-house delivery options should you wish to circumvent the middle-men.

Chunk

Starting from Tk165

You can choose from a myriad of options from their menu like Basic chicken, Nugget sausage, Premium loaded, BBQ cheese chicken, Cheesy pizza, Meat fiesta and many more.

If you like all the things like wedges, sausages, chicken steak and mushrooms, you would love Premium loaded, these variations range from Tk200 to Tk240.

Their most popular item is a BBQ cheese chicken box (Tk180) because of its flavourful sauces. This box is filled to the brim with wedges, chicken steak, sausage, bbq sauce, cheese, special sauce and garlic mayo.

What is special about Chunk is that you can always add extras from their add-on section of the menu. You can always add extra nuggets, cheese, mayo, beef bacon, sausages and mushrooms to customise your meatbox to your taste buds.

You can find them at Banani and Dhanmondi.They are also available on Foodpanda and HungryNaki and take orders through their hotline numbers as well.

Laham

Starting from Tk200

Laham operates out of Sankar Plaza, Dhanmondi. Their mainstays are Classic meatbox, Nugget box and Sausage box series.

The 'all star box' contains classic chicken, nuggets, fries, sausage and sauce. 'Cheesy star' has classic chicken, nuggets, fries loaded with cheddar cheese. 'Spicy Thai' nugget box is full of spicy nuggets with fries and special sauces.

What's unique about Laham is you can try their rice box series if you crave for some carbs with your protein.

From their various options of sauces you can choose their signature Laham original, Sour cream, Naga pickle or Cocktail dressing.

Deliveries can be availed via Foodpanda and only do home delivery inside and nearby Dhanmondi areas.

Aloush

Starting from Tk265

Located at Rupayan ZR Plaza, Dhanmondi/10, Aloush is another purveyor of fine meats under the guise of fast food.

They do not offer meatboxes per se, rather, they wrap their meats and kababs and call Wrap series on their menu.

This is also a room for those who prefer budget friendly, but rich delicacies with Kebabish Xtreme which is full of grilled chicken kebab served with Pilaf rice, wedges, sauces and salad. Besides this, if you prefer creamy butter chicken, you can try their Butter Chicken Xtreme. Besides the delicious Wraps, these two can win your heart too.

Besides, Dozen Wings BBQ is one of their most popular items. You can get around 12 wings at Tk285. Sounds satisfying, right?

Coming to talk about the wrap series, they make a thin tortilla and fill this with meat (mostly chicken), sausage, shroom, wedges, special and secret sauces.

They have this Kababish Sausage Wrap, Kababish Shroom Wrap, Kababish Cheese Wrap and Kababish Wrap Basic.

These are their best selling wraps one could say. While browsing them on Foodpanda and Pathao, we also found that most of the people try these meaty, spicy mushroomy wraps.

These will cost around Tk265. Their shawarma and nugget wraps are also popular among foodies. The price will be tk264. Also, you can add extra shrooms, wedges and all. They provide home delivery near and inside Dhanmondi areas through Foodpanda, Pathao and HungryNaki apps.

Fries and More

Starting from Tk230

Last but not the least, Fries and More offers meatboxes both small and large.

You will find a little extra grilled chicken and sausage coated with house special spicy sauces topped with tomato salsa in their Double Trouble meatbox.

If you like Indian flavours you can opt for Cheeky Tikka which comes with marinated chicken with fries coated with chaat masala. Spicy garlic and mayo sauce and tomato salsa add an extra flavour to fall for.

Signature Grilled Chicken and Sausage Delight meatboxes are loaded with thick cut fries, grilled chicken and sausage coated with their mandatory house special sauces. Their large sized meatboxes are priced at Tk450.

Party For Two is another must have one for the combination of a regular Signature Grilled Chicken and Sausage Delight meatboxes.

They also have a Full House combo which will bring the four popular meatboxes together. So you can enjoy Double Trouble, Cheeky Tikka, Signature Grilled Chicken and Sausage Delight all at once. Obviously for those who have a big appetite.

We found these a bit pricey but guarantee a bang for your buck should you opt for their delectable combos.

They are located at 56/A, 3rd Floor, Concord Sark Building, Road No 132, Gulshan. They also provide home delivery via Foodpanda.