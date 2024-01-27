From Ancient Greece to Dhaka's alleys: The journey of waffles

Waffles evolved with added spices, sugar, and diverse ingredients over the centuries, now gaining popularity in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

In recent times, Dhaka's alleys have experienced a surge in waffle shops. As dusk falls in the metropolitan area, a wave of young people flock to these shops, eagerly indulging in the delightful square or rectangular-shaped, crispy, sweet and juicy waffles.

The enticing aroma wafts through the surrounding area, tempting anyone in proximity and arousing a longing for this delicacy treat.

But did you know this delicious dish has at least a thousand-year-old history?

It originated from ancient Greece and evolved in mediaeval Europe. It has spread to America and other parts of the world, where they developed different styles and flavours. And it arrived in Bangladesh in the 21st century, attracting a growing number of fans.

It is believed the earliest ancestors of waffles were the oublies — flat cakes roasted over hot stones by the ancient Greeks. They were topped with honey and sesame seeds.

In mediaeval Europe, oublies were cooked between iron plates with long handles over an open fire.

The first known waffle recipe was recorded in 1393 in an anonymous manuscript, Le Ménagier de Paris, written by a husband as a set of instructions to his young wife. The recipe called for beating some eggs in a bowl, seasoning with salt and wine, adding flour, and filling two iron plates at a time with the batter.

Waffles became more popular and diverse in the following centuries, as spices, sugar, and other ingredients were added to the batter. Different shapes and patterns were also created by the craftsmen who forged the waffle irons. Waffles were sold by street vendors and enjoyed by people of all classes.

Waffles were introduced to America by the Dutch settlers in the 17th century. They became a local favourite and were served with various toppings, such as butter, maple syrup, molasses, or stewed fruits.

By the 18th century, Americans would hold "waffle frolics", social gatherings where waffles were the main attraction.

In the 20th century, waffles became more accessible and convenient with the invention of the electric waffle maker and the frozen waffle.

The latter was created by the Dorsa brothers, who started their business in San José, California, in 1932. They originally made mayonnaise, which they named "Eggo" because of its fresh egg content. They later expanded to other products, such as waffles, which they also branded as "Eggo". The frozen waffles were easy to toast and became a popular breakfast item.

It also gained international fame thanks to the 1964 New York World's Fair, where a Belgian vendor named Maurice Vermersch sold his family's Brussels waffle recipe under the name "Bel-Gem Waffles". These were light and fluffy waffles, topped with whipped cream and strawberries. They were a huge hit and soon became known as "Belgian waffles" in America.

However, waffles are a relatively new phenomenon in Bangladesh, where they have been introduced by various cafes and restaurants in recent years. One of the pioneers of waffle shops in Bangladesh is Waffle Time, which started in 2017. Waffle Time offers a variety of waffles, such as chocolate, nutella, oreo, strawberry, and cheese, as well as ice cream and coffee.

Another popular waffle shop in Bangladesh is Waffle Up, which claims to be the largest and fastest growing QSR (quick service restaurant) waffle shop in the country. Waffle Up was founded in 2018 and has outlets in Dhanmondi, Banani, Gulshan, and Uttara. Waffle Up serves waffles with different toppings, such as chocolate, caramel, peanut butter, jam, and cream cheese, as well as smoothies and shakes.