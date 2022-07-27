The last savings at Bengal Delta

Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
27 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 02:02 pm

The last savings at Bengal Delta

Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
27 July, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 02:02 pm
I started walking in the early morning. Before the sun sets, I return to our village. I walk miles after miles and sell homemade crackers. My husband died 35 years ago. My only daughter is severely ill. Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
I started walking in the early morning. Before the sun sets, I return to our village. I walk miles after miles and sell homemade crackers. My husband died 35 years ago. My only daughter is severely ill. Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Arati Biswas, a 70 year old widow who lives on the shore of the Bay of Bengal, does not know what 'climate crisis' is and why her food storage is decreasing every day. She also does not know about the global or local economic recession due to Covid-19. 

Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Her husband died 35 years ago and she lives with her daughter and three grandchildren. Arati's son-in-law is a street vendor. 

When my husband goes fishing, I wait for him by the river&#039;s edge. Some days when I do not feel sick, I join him in our small boat. I can barely support my husband as I am aging and suffering from diseases. Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
When my husband goes fishing, I wait for him by the river's edge. Some days when I do not feel sick, I join him in our small boat. I can barely support my husband as I am aging and suffering from diseases. Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Every day, she makes crackers and walks miles across villages to sell them as her daughter is ill and the son-in-law has a spinal injury so he cannot walk for hours. Arati's small income from selling crackers is used up in taking care of her family. 

Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

She lives in one of the world's most catastrophic zones: The Sundarbans. It is also home to the Royal Bengal Tigers. Scientists have forecasted by 2050, seawater would drown the whole coastal belt of Bangladesh around the Sundarbans. 

Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Recent data from the Global Carbon Project show the top five countries which produce the most carbon dioxide. They are China (28%), the United States of America (15%), India (7%), Russia (5%) and Japan (3%). 

We are left with one bucket of rice and some vegetables for our twenty-one members&#039; family. Since the virus hit, we are no longer allowed to go fishing. I entered the jungle for only seven days. Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
We are left with one bucket of rice and some vegetables for our twenty-one members' family. Since the virus hit, we are no longer allowed to go fishing. I entered the jungle for only seven days. Photo: Mohammad Rakibul Hasan

Carbon dioxide is causing the world's temperature to rise, bringing adverse climate changes which are affecting human survival and destabilising ecological harmony. Bangladesh emits non-significant carbon dioxide but it has already become a victim of climate crisis. 

All pictures were taken around Satkhira, Bangladesh.

delta / Climate crisis / Recession

