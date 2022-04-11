Tidy up with these cleaning products

With the new season arriving, it is the perfect time to start anew and get into nooks and crannies to clean out our living spaces.

Here are some cleaning products that are must-haves during this new season for a healthier life.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C

Price: Tk13,990

Where to Buy: Penguin.com.bd

Unlike many air purifiers, this one has many intelligent features. The fan speed is set automatically by detecting the quality of the surrounding air with the use of high-precision lasers.

You can control the fan speed manually, switch the device on or off, set a timer, mute sound, adjust display brightness and change the parental settings through the Mi Home app.

Like Google and Samsung, Xiaomi uses its dedicated Home app to navigate its home appliance devices, making it quite handy.

Mi Air Purifier 3C covers up to 409 square feet of area space. There are three layers of filter responsible for cleaning the air, the primary filter, the Hepa filter and the activated carbon filter.

Baseus A2 Car Vacuum

Price: Tk2,499

Where to buy: Baseus.com.bd

The traffic congestion these days makes many of us spend long hours inside our cars. Baseus has come up with an A2 Car Vacuum Cleaner to make sure our cars remain clean.

It has a 21.6Wh battery, which can provide up to 20 minutes of charge in a single use. The product comes with a Hepa filter, which cleans out the nanoparticles that could be stuck to your car interiors and the steering wheel.

The dust cap and Hepa filter are reusable and can be used multiple times; however, it is recommended you change it every three months if the device is used heavily.

Xiaomi MIJIA Wireless Dust Mite Mattress Cleaner

Price: Tk5,500-6,000

Where to buy: Gadget Planet BD, SHOPZ BD

In most households, we still rely on the traditional way to clean our beds every morning with a brush broom. Even if we can clean some of the dust from the bed, most microparticles and mites tend to hold on to the mattress.

This is where the Mijia Wireless Mattress Cleaner is helpful. It comes with a 20 cm roller, which along with its 16kPa suction power, can suck out most of the dirt and mites from the bed.

The roller helps keep the bedsheet from getting pulled into the vacuum.

Mijia Wireless Dust Mite Mattress Cleaner has four filters: the honeycomb filter, multi-clone separation filter, cotton filter and the Hepa 14 filter. These filters work together to catch 99% of dust particles, mites and pollen.

It also has a UV light built-in for additional cleaning, designed to take out the bacteria from the bed.

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

Price: Tk400-1,299

Where to buy: Daraz, Ubuy

Grease marks and gravy stains on microwaves are tough to clean. The Angry Mama microwave cleaner is made of polypropylene material, which is microwave-safe.

First remove the figure's head and put vinegar and water up to the level marked on the body. After that, it is straightforward: place the loaded product in the microwave and heat it for seven minutes.

Then switch off the oven and clean the inside with a napkin or scrub, and you will see the stains coming off easily.