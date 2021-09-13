HydroKleen: A global brand that has taken cleaning ACs to the next level

Every spring, we usually reach out to our jack-of-all-trades electrician to 'service' our air conditioners that have been sitting idle all winter. He usually takes out the air filter, gives it a thorough wash, and then goes to work on the condenser, generally hanging from a shed on our roof or balcony.

This method may have very well removed the dust and debris, but what about protecting ourselves from allergies and asthma?

Founded in 2008, Hydrokleen is an Australian company that not just cleans your AC, but provides a system that flushes split systems of harmful bacteria, mould, mildew, fungi, bacteria and human DNA, (skin cells). They operate out of 36 countries and launched in Bangladesh in 219.

Their cleaning agents and cleaning process have been exclusively approved by the National Asthma Council of Australia's Sensitive Choice Program.



While cleaning, the Hydrokleen service provider covers the air conditioner with a catchment bag in which all the dirt and liquid are stored during the cleaning process. He also cleans the coil and drain pane with a cleaning agent and water, which are sprayed in the designated areas with a strong pump.

The AC cover and filter also get cleaned up with a cleaning agent and water. If your AC condenser unit is placed on the floor, HydroKleen cleaner will also clean it. If the condenser is however situated on the rooftop, they generally avoid it.

Nayma Nusrat Anna, a housewife and mother of a three year old boy, was looking for better AC repairing and cleaning services. One day, on social media, she came across HydroKleen Bangladesh Ltd.



"So far I have taken their service twice and I am pretty happy with it. Last time the service cost me Tk2700. As I have a three-year-old boy in the house, it really is important to me to have a clean and bacteria free air conditioning system, especially during the pandemic," Anna told The Business Standard.

Launched by EB Solutions Ltd in Bangladesh, HydroKleen Bangladesh offers comprehensive servicing, cleaning, and sanitising air conditioners of all sorts at a reasonable price, depending on the type of AC and size, but usually it starts from TK2500.

"Currently, we have more than 75 employees in our Dhaka office and we are operating in Chattogram and Cox's Bazaar as well on a limited scale," informed Adil, sales and marketing executive of the company.

Initially, John Sanders, CEO of HydroKleen Global and his team came to Bangladesh and trained their service providers on how to use the equipment and necessary tools.

"John has regularly come to Bangladesh since its launch, however, because of the ongoing pandemic, he couldn't visit Bangladesh last year", Adil added.

Adil further informed that their business is divided into two parts - retail and corporate. Corporate deals include air conditioner services for a year at any corporate office, while retail service is individual customer oriented.

"Our retail market has been affected by the pandemic as many people don't feel confident or in need of at home AC services. On the other hand, some of our corporate clients are also struggling or offices are closed, which also has an impact on our business," claimed Adil.

As they are comparatively new to the market, the business faced the pandemic before it could expand properly. "But", Adil says, "despite all the odds, we are overwhelmed with the growing clientele and their positive reviews."

