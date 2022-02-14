RFL Houseware : Making household management easier

RFL Houseware began its journey in 2003, with the goal to introduce high-quality and innovative products in the market at an affordable price.

"I have been relying on RFL for a long time and have never been disappointed," said Shahina Parvin, a homemaker.

With a satisfied consumer-base in Bangladesh, the brand has expanded its wings internationally; RFL now exports to more than 70 countries.

Additionally, RFL Houseware is the manufacturing partner of renowned retail chains like Target Australia, LIDL and Dollarama.

Under the household category, you will find almost everything essential for your home. From small must-haves such as hangers, brush holders and clocks to furniture such as kitchen racks and stools, you will get it all.

Made with food-grade material, the containers, meal box, and drinking bottles are a good fit for carrying homemade food to your workplace.

Other than basic housewares, RFL has introduced innovative toys for different age groups, focusing on children's brain development and appropriate physical activity.

Brain boosting toys

Designed for children aged two years, these toys are puzzles of different shapes, colours, and sizes.

Other than aiding in brain development, the puzzles claim to significantly boost children's physical skills as well.

These brain boosting toys claim to develop fine motor skills through small muscle coordination. It is scientifically proven that children who develop fine motor skills tend to find it easier to write, draw and learn playing instruments.

RFL toys are made with virgin polypropylene; making them safe, strong, and durable.

Price:Tk150-250

Lucky push toy

For babies who have just started walking, this toy can be of great help. Made with high quality virgin polypropylene material, this toy is perfect for kids aged two years and above.

The push toy comes with a sky blue stick to hold and multi-coloured decorations for babies to play with.

Price: Tk250

Foot tray

When we enter our home, we take steps such as cleaning our hands, changing clothes immediately, and even sanitising mobile covers or key rings.

However, we often forget to pay attention to the germs we bring home with our shoes.

The RFL foot tray is very easy to use; all you will have to do is pour disinfectant on the foam that comes with it and place it at your home's entrance.

Price: Tk480

Fresco Tulip container

When it comes to containers, RFL Houseware has always been a master of the game. You will find a wide range of storage and food containers; available in both combos or as single pieces.

The Fresco Tulip containers are available in different sizes: 6L,8L,12L and 16L, and can be used in multiple ways. The containers allow you to store dry foods such as biscuits and cookies.

Fresco containers are also available in sets of different sizes.

Price: Tk270 (16L)

Ovenproof 'Mina container'

Many plastic bowls and containers end up melting in the oven.

RFL Housewares have introduced oven proof 'Mina containers' in three different sizes. The small one costs around Tk75 only, the medium one is priced at Tk84, and the large one costs Tk124.

While putting these containers in the oven, leave the lid open and the temperature below 90°C.

All RFL containers are made with BPA free food-grade material.

Price: Tk75-Tk124 (Depending on the size)