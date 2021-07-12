Random hyped products: Interesting, but worth it?

How many times have you seen your favourite YouTubers promote a trending product? Have you ever wanted to try them but you have doubts on whether they are worth the burning hole in your wallet? Well, we all have been there.

These products seem very handy and always bring some new features to make your life easier. However, the mixed reviews on the internet can confuse the average consumer on the utility of the products.

To make it all easier for you, we are reviewing four trending products easily available online so you do not have to waste your money on something that is not worth it. Let us start!

Self stirring mug

Where to find: Daraz, Amazon, Passion Port BD

Price: From Tk260 to Tk400

Catching the eye of tea and coffee lovers, these self stirring mugs are all over internet resellers. To use it, you will have to pour sugar, coffee and water or milk; as per your preference and press the button on the handle. The fan-like contraption inside the mug will mix it all together.

The mugs claim to be stainless, hence, they are easy to clean. It also comes with a lid to keep the coffee warm for a long time. The mugs have a capacity of 300 ml and are made with food grade plastic and stainless steel.

It cannot be considered a complete replacement to a spoon, as you have to use a spoon to add coffee powder and sugar to the mug. However, if you are travelling and you have sachets of the aforementioned items, then you will not need to carry a spoon with you.

We searched for reviews on Daraz but there were not many. But the product has a decent rating of 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon. Whereas most consumers have named it an easy way to get their morning coffee or a cool mug to pack while travelling, there are few drawbacks found from the reviews.

The most common one among them is that the battery section is not waterproof. Buyers suggested that if it was totally waterproof, cleaning would have been much easier.

However, if we are to give a verdict, we think this product can be a good one considering the price. It is a really handy way to get your morning tea or coffee, or even instant soup, or to satisfy your small coffee cravings on a journey.

Portable lint remover

Where to find: Trending Gadget, Gadget Space BD, Daraz, Amazon

Price: From Tk1,000 to Tk1,800

Also known as fabric shavers, these portable lint removers are everywhere. This one can help keep your clothes nice and mint for a long time. You can remove pills, fuzz, and broken fibres using the lint remover.

The machine catches lint in the detachable lint catcher. You can adjust the settings according to your material. It helps to remove fuzz from sweaters, clothes and even furniture and leaves them in good condition. The compact design is convenient to carry even when you are travelling.

The one we found with the lowest price on Ddaraz was for Tk917and many sellers commonly sold it from Tk1,100 to Tk1,300. Although these non-branded lint removers have some great customer reviews on Daraz, they do not provide any warranties.

The Xiaomi Mijia Lint Remover is available in the Trending Gadget Section for only Tk1,590; but you will get them on AliExpress from around Tk1,100 to Tk1,200.

With a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon, the electric portable lint remover has a high overall consumer satisfaction. In terms of negatives, some consumers claim that the lint hinders the function of the motor and you may have to take the debris out and clean it in the middle of the cleaning process. However, this only takes a minute.

In terms of warranties, Xiaomi has not yet officially launched this product in Bangladesh and the different sellers from AliExpress offered different warranties; such as one year, two years or even three years.

If we were to compare between the Xiaomi lint remover and the non branded lint removers, we recommend you to go for the Xiaomi Mijia Lint Remover, even if you have to spend a few extra bucks.

Some of the sellers of the non-branded lint removers claim that it runs around 45 minutes to 60 minutes while fully charged; whereas, the Xiaomi Mijia runs for 90 minutes.

Finally, we think this product can come really handy to keep your favourite outfits looking good; overall, recommended.

Flawless facial hair removal machine

Where to find: Glamorous World, BD Beauty Shopping , Daraz, Amazon

Price: From Tk300 to Tk650

If you are into skincare, you might have seen the Flawless facial hair removal machine tried out by one of your favourite YouTubers. This battery operated machine claims to make hair removal completely painless, that too just in a few minutes.

The product looks like a lipstick tube and can easily be carried in your purse or pocket. It claims to be dermatologically approved and safe for every skin type.

This product has 'butterfly technology' and frees you from the irritation, redness, and cuts that you may get from shaving or waxing.

The product looks luxurious and comes in two colours; white and rose gold. Celebrities like Dove Cameron and Amelia Gray Hamlin are themselves the brand ambassadors of the Flawless brand.

"With this Flawless®, I do not have to get my face wet, I do not have to put soap on it. I literally can just do it," said Hamlin.

Talking about Bangladeshi beauty bloggers, Ananya Artistry highly recommended this product to her followers in one of her YouTube videos.

You can find cheaper options on Daraz, which will cost you around Tk300, but most of them come with a lot of negative reviews. Rather, the extra expenditure will ensure you can get one from a trusted online shop.

With a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon, you can use it over your lips, on your chin or cheek and even to remove underarm hairs.

One disadvantage you need to know is that the machine may heat while switched on. This may make you a little uncomfortable.

The brand offers a 60 days money-back guarantee. However, to avail that, you will have to buy the product directly from their official website.

Overall, I think it can be a really handy and painless way to get flawless skin in no time; highly recommended.

