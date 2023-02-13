7th International Electric Expo on 9-11 March

The three-day 7th International Electric Expo Bangladesh 2023 is going to be held in Dhaka with the aim of increasing the export of international quality electrical products manufactured in the country.

Bangladesh Electrical Merchandise Manufacturers Association (Bima) and WEM Bangladesh Limited are jointly organising the three-day fair on March 9-11, 2023 at the International Convention City Bashundhara.

To make the fair schedule public, Bima held a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Auditorium in the capital on 13 February.

At the press conference, Bima President Mohammad Aftab Jabed gave the information of the occasion. Leaders of the organisation were also present there.

Aftab Jabed disclosed that in addition to the host Bangladesh, countries including Nepal, Bhutan, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia will display their electrical products in this international fair.

In addition to the product exhibition, B2B and B2C meetings will be held there, he added.

At the fair, 120 stalls of 150 brands, 40 foreign representatives, 80 exhibitors will be participated, he finished.