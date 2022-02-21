Multipurpose hand blocked quilts for your bed

Rubaiya Haque
21 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 03:35 pm

Multipurpose hand blocked quilts for your bed

Rubaiya Haque
21 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 03:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Now that winter is gone, you have to use light-weight quilts instead of the traditional thick ones. Home decor brand Paakhi has introduced some fusion quilts for your comfort. 

"We wanted people to experience the richness of different cultures and the blend of modern comfort", quoted Repriya Raj Poddar, founder of Paakhi. 

You can get hand block printed quilts, which are made exclusively in Jaipur, India. The technique of hand-blocking has been practiced for centuries. Wooden blocks of different shapes and patterns are dipped into colours and pressed onto the clothes. Sometimes it takes around 2,000 stampings on a single quilt. 

The page Paakhi has a wide collection of these Jaipuri quilts in soothing colours and patterns. The price may seem a little high, but you need to keep in mind that hand blocking is one of the most time-consuming methods of printing. 

All the products are made of 100% cotton, inside and out. You can use the quilts even as bedspreads. If you have the budget, we feel this can be a great way to bring tradition and comfort to your home.

Where to find: Paakhi

Page link: https://www.facebook.com/paakhihome/

Price: Tk5,990

