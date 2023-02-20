Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

Have you ever walked into a room and felt like something was off, but you couldn't quite put your finger on it? That's probably because the decor was either too traditional or too modern, and lacked a harmonious balance between the two.

When shopping for traditional and modern decor, it's important to keep in mind the overall style and aesthetic of your home. A vintage chandelier will look out of place in a modern, minimalistic room, while a contemporary abstract painting will not fit in with a traditional, ornate decor style.

By balancing between traditional and contemporary elements, you can create a cohesive and stylish look that reflects your personal taste.

Modernise your home with a window pane wall mirror

Photo: Collected

The Ohara Window Pane Arched Wall Mirror from Home and Beyond is a beautifully crafted piece of home decor that adds a touch of elegance to any room. Made from Malaysian MDF, a high-quality engineered wood, the mirror boasts a smooth and durable finish thanks to its multi-coat Docu paint.

With its intricate white windowpane design, the Ohara Wall Mirror perfectly mimics the look of traditional windows, creating a sense of depth and space in your room. The mirror's neutral colour and classic design make it a versatile piece that can be easily incorporated into any existing decor style.

Price: Tk7,090

Where to find: homeandbeyond.com.bd

Craftsmanship and elegance for your home

Photo: Collected

This hand-stitched table lamp from Kaaruj combines traditional and modern elements to create a unique and timeless design. The conventional aspect of the lamp is represented by its hand-stitched floral design on the jute cotton shade, a technique that has been used for centuries in textiles and home decor. The use of natural materials such as jute cotton and mahogany wood also adds to the traditional feel of the lamp.

At the same time, the lamp is modern in its functionality and sleek design. The use of a twisted bulb, 2-pin socket, and wire makes it easy to use and integrate into modern home decor, while the clean lines of the mahogany wooden base give the lamp a contemporary look.

Price: Tk2,490

Where to find: kaaruj.com

Make a statement with a classic fountain

Photo: Collected

The Interior Waterfall Fountain from Nree Arts is a stunning piece of home decor that is sure to add a touch of elegance and serenity to any room. Measuring approximately 14 inches in height and 12 inches in width, this fountain is compact yet striking in design.

The exterior of the fountain is finished in a luxurious leather polish. The fountain is crafted from a combination of fibreglass, marble dust, and polyresin, ensuring durability and longevity. As an added bonus, this fountain comes with a 6-inch height iron stand for easy display.

The clean lines and minimalistic design of the fountain, along with the availability of neutral colour options like white, brown, and dark brown, give it a contemporary feel that is perfect for modern homes. At the same time, the natural elements of the stones and marbles used in the fountain add a touch of organic beauty that has a traditional feel.

Price: Tk3,570

Where to find: nreearts.com.bd

Bring a touch of cultural charm

Photo: Collected

Paint your tea time with vibrant and colourful rickshaw-painted kettle, mugs and tray set from DecorX. Imagine steeping your favourite tea in a gorgeous, hand-painted kettle that boasts traditional rickshaw scenes in rich hues of blue, green, red, and gold.

As you pour the tea into coordinating cups, each featuring its own unique rickshaw design, you're transported to the bustling streets of Dhaka. With the cheerful sound of laughter and the fragrance of spices filling the air, you sit back and savour the experience of a truly memorable tea time.

These charming pieces are not just functional, but also works of art that will add a touch of whimsy to any kitchen or tea table.

Price: Tk 3,050 (complete set)

Where to find: decorx.shop

Styling with ease

Photo: Collected

The Jaipuri Razai- Forrest Green Floral from Paakhi is a luxurious and comfortable addition to your bedding collection. Made from high-quality materials, it is crafted from 100% muslin cotton for the outer layering and filled with organic cotton, which will ensure you a soft and cosy feel. The king-size razai is perfect for those who love to lounge in comfort.

This razai is handcrafted in Jaipur, India, and features beautiful hand block printing, adding a touch of traditional charm to your bedding. The forest green and floral design are versatile and suitable for all seasons.

The breathable muslin cotton fabric will keep you cool in summer and warm in winter, making it suitable for all weather conditions. Overall, the intricate stitching and patterned fabrics can make this quilt a timeless piece of your home decor.

Price: Tk 9,800

Where to find: paakhihome.com