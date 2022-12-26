Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been through several rounds of rumours and leaks so far. From its specs, and features, to even launch, a lot of information has been revealed. Recently, the Galaxy S23 received the NBTC certification and the Indian BIS certification that hints at its imminent launch. Many renowned tipsters claim that the flagship Samsung series will be unveiled sometime in February 2023. Now, ahead of its expected launch, the Galaxy S23 dummy units have surfaced online via Slashleaks. The dummy units show the overall aesthetics as well as the key differences between the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

As per the shared image of the dummies and the previously leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 family, it seems that there won't be much difference in terms of design in the current Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the next S23 lineup. Especially for the Ultra unit, which appears exactly like Galaxy S22 Ultra with a quad-camera setup. However, it seems that Samsung may make the design of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ a bit cleaner while removing the camera island.

Apart from the design, there are a lot of expectations from the next S23 lineup in terms of performance and features. Here's what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 expected specs

As per several leaks and rumours the Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display panel that will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, it may feature a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP and 10MP secondary cameras. In the front, it will feature a 10MP selfie camera.

You should note that this information is based on leaks, hence you should wait for the official information from Samsung to actually know what will actually come.

Samsung S23 Ultra / Samsung / Samsung Galaxy S22

