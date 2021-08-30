iPhone 13 series is coming! Here is how much it is likely to cost

If reports are to be believed, Apple will launch the iPhone 12 successor at its fall event on September 14, the line-up will be available for pre-orders on September 17 and it will go on sale on September 24. Now, a new report talks about the pricing of Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 series smartphones.

According to a report by a blog site MyDrivers (via GizChina) the iPhone 13 is expected to start at around $850 (approximately Tk73,000), which is the same price at which Apple launched its iPhone 12 series smartphones last year, and it is expected to go all the way up to $2,179 (more than Tk1,86,000) for the top variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is marginally higher than the price at which it offered the iPhone 12 Pro Max last year.

The report said that this difference is primarily due to the fact that Apple will be shipping a 1TB storage space variant of the device for the first time.

As far as pricing is concerned, the report says that the iPhone 13 Mini will come with 4GB of RAM and three space variants.

The 64GB variant will be available for $850 (approximately Tk73,000), the 128GB variant will be available for $927 (approximately Tk80,000) while the 256GB variant will be available for $1,051 (around Tk90,000).

Similarly, the iPhone 13 will also come with 4GB of RAM and three memory variants. The 64GB variant will be available for $973 (around Tk83,000), the 128GB variant will be available for $1,051 (about Tk90,000) while the 256GB variant will be available for $1,174 (approximately Tk1,00,200).