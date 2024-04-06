Apple preps for massive AI integration in iOS 18

Tech

06 April, 2024
06 April, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:15 am

Apple preps for massive AI integration in iOS 18

Enhancements to Siri are also on the cards, with reports suggesting that Apple is trying to make the virtual assistant better at automating tasks

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 08:15 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 08:15 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Apple is gearing up to pour a big dose of artificial intelligence (AI) features to its iPhones with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

According to CNET, CEO Tim Cook hinted at updates for 2024 during a recent earnings call, indicating that Apple has exciting developments in store.

Reports suggest that iOS 18 could be the most significant update since the original iPhone, with a plethora of new AI features expected to be introduced.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi is reportedly leading efforts to implement the new AI features for iOS 18. While specific details remain unclear, improvements in the iMessages app and Siri are anticipated.

Apple is also exploring partnerships with companies like Google and OpenAI to leverage their AI models for certain iPhone features. Additionally, the tech giant is focusing on developing its own AI models for on-device processing and prioritising user privacy and security.

Enhancements to Siri are also on the cards, with reports suggesting that Apple aims to make the virtual assistant better at automating tasks. This could include features like creating GIFs from photos and offering users more convenience and functionality.

Furthermore, there are speculations about Apple launching an AI-focused App Store, providing users with a curated selection of AI-powered applications for various Apple products.

In terms of hardware, the next iPhone processor, likely to be called the A18, is expected to offer improved AI performance, supporting the anticipated AI features effectively.

