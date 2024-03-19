Foldable iPhones expected early 2027, breaking Apple's tradition of year-end launches: Source

Ever since the first reveal of foldable phones, there has been anticipation building for when Apple will finally enter the market with their own offering.

Korean outlet Alpha Business reports that Apple's first foldable will launch in early 2027, citing a source familiar with the subject. They previously reported that this device would actually launch in late 2026.

"I understand that the company plans to start selling the foldable iPhone a little later than expected after making thorough preparations on all matters, including the supply and demand of the foldable display," the source was quoted as saying.

This new launch window represents a major departure from Apple's normal methods. With the exception of the iPhone SE, all other iPhones launch in the second half of each year.

If not managed properly this could lead to a Pixel Fold-style situation, where the expensive foldable is only on the market for a few months before the next generation of flagships with newer tech is launched.

Apple has other rumoured foldables coming in the next few years. Purportedly a foldable iPad and MacBook is also in development, however none of these devices are expected to make any appearance until 2027.