Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

Whether you're into them or totally over them, there's no denying that celebrity beauty brands have forever changed the beauty industry. Whether they're shaping trends or sparking controversy, it's impossible to ignore their impact.

Given that there's no indication of celebrities leaving the beauty scene anytime soon, The Business Standard felt it was time to pick five products from celebrity cosmetic brands that have captivated people's hearts.

Kay Beauty's foundation

In 2019, Katrina Kaif launched Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa and ever since, the hype around the brand has been real. One of its unique selling points is an inclusive shade range for all Indian skin tones.

Photo: Collected

Kay Beauty also promotes the 'less is more' approach. Till now, the brand has released a collection of eyeliners, lipsticks, nail paints, and powder products.

The Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation comes in a sleek glass bottle with a white pump. The packaging resembles the Fenty Beauty foundation but is engraved with the signature Kay Beauty logo. For a mid-range foundation, the packaging gives it a high-end feel.

Its consistency is balanced and looks quite natural on the skin. The foundation has a hydrating, creamy formula. It is formulated with avocado oil, olive oil, mango butter, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, all great for providing a hydrated look.

Afra Nawar, a 20-year-old make-up enthusiast, shared, "I love how easy-to-blend and lightweight the formula of this foundation is. It gives a velvet-matte finish and sets in a few seconds for a transfer-proof look."

According to her, the foundation lasts for about six to seven hours. But by using a primer, loose powder and setting spray, you can extend its lasting time. "It oxidises a little, so it would be best to get a shade match closer to your skin tone," she added.

Price: Tk1,800

Where to buy: Shoppers Shop BD

Fenty Beauty's liquid highlighter

Rihanna has always been a fan favourite and her brand Fenty Beauty has given us more reasons to love her. The liquid version of Fenty Beauty's powder highlighter comes in different shades.

This is a refined version of the glitter highlighters of the past. There are noticeable particles but they are finer than the old-school versions.

Photo: Collected

This liquid highlighter is tailor-made for performers, members of the baddie brigade, and anyone who judges a highlighter based on its sparkling allure.

It's an ideal choice for those who like a 1990s lip or super glossy finish and content creators seeking a show-stopping look for the internet.

"The product shines exceptionally well on camera, making it perfect for capturing breathtaking moments during the golden hour. And we expect nothing less from Rihanna, the highlighter connoisseur," said Mehnaz Tabassum, a university student.

While undeniably pretty, this highlighter isn't designed for those favouring a low-key, glossier-type glam. It caters to those who crave sparkle and shine.

"I wouldn't recommend the highlighter for individuals with dry, peeling, patchy, or textured skin, though," said Mehnaz.

The highlighter, which comes in a tube, requires swift application. "It dries within seconds of application. Besides, the non-emollient texture may cling to the skin," she added.

Fenty Beauty's liquid highlighter is a dazzling choice for those who embrace bold, radiant looks. While it may not suit everyone, its unique characteristics make it a must-have for those wanting to make a statement with their makeup.

Price: Tk4,200

Where to buy: Cosmo Store, Afsheen

Rare Beauty's bronzer

Rare Beauty launched on 3 September 2020. Since then, this makeup line by Selena Gomez has attracted attention for being a vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand.

Photo: Collected

Rare Beauty's bronzer is labelled as a 'breakthrough' bronzing stick, giving you an instant sun-kissed glow with a finish that's no different to your skin. The bronzer is quite liquid, according to the brand, with a creamy consistency that melts into the skin without fading.

"I have had a positive experience with the Rare Beauty products I own, especially their bronzer," shared Auddri Riazi, a legal practitioner and fashion enthusiast.

The bronzer is formulated to be non-greasy. "Rare Beauty promises this bronzer to be weightless and easy to apply, and that's exactly how it is. Its texture is very smooth and built to create a natural finish," she said.

The bronzer, however, is not as long-lasting as foundations or concealers, which is not surprising if you have experience and know this type of makeup.

It is not too heavy, so Auddri feels comfortable wearing it even when she's not wearing any foundation or base makeup.

Price: Tk3,800

Where to buy: Afsheen, Beauty IV

Kylie's liquid lipstick in the shade Candy K

Known for her love of cosmetics, Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 with her wildly successful liquid lipstick + lip liner duo, the Kylie Lip Kit.

"Even though I am forever a liquid lipstick sceptic, I've been using the Kylie Lip Kit since she launched them, and I absolutely love it, especially the Candy K shade," shared Mehnaz.

Photo: Collected

Candy K comes in a 3.25ml tube with a small, soft-footed applicator. The formula smells strongly of butterscotch. It is thin and feels a bit oily but dries super fast on the lips and sets smudge-proof to a powdery, non-drying finish, which, according to Mehnaz, won her over.

"Most of the liquid lipsticks crack and leave smudges, making it difficult to wear them for long. Kylie's liquid lipstick is a pioneer in this," she explained.

"The formula is best applied in a thin layer, like all liquid lipsticks. It does not emphasise fine lines like some of the more drying formulas out there; it does not crumble at any point and it is very easy to reapply after eating a meal."

Like all liquid lipsticks, this one also wears off if you eat, especially oily foods, but otherwise, it remains impeccable throughout the day. Mehnaz suggests removing it with oil, as regular makeup remover does not work adequately.

Most of the shades are light, and the colours are incredibly flattering, even if you only wear a little makeup.

Price: Tk2,550

Where to buy: Nirnita, Shop Lovers

R.E.M. Beauty's eyeliner

Much of the world is dazzled by singer-actress-entrepreneur Ariana Grande. Her songs are infectious, and she has a bubbly personality and gorgeous looks.

Photo: Collected

No matter what her beauty look is from day to day, the singer is rarely seen without her signature black cat eye; so a liner was an obvious product that R.E.M. launched.

This eyeliner marker has everything you could want from a liquid offering – it's waterproof and smudge-proof, which means it's also cry-proof. But that won't be a problem anyway since we have "no tears left to cry."

The eyeliner marker is available in one colour, Midnight Black.

Auddri recently started using this R.E.M. product and shared her experience with The Business Standard. "I'm out of practice with liquid eyeliner, but I love this marker because it's super precise, thin and flexible. You can easily create any graphic look you want with it."

If you feel tip liners aren't your thing, a kohl pencil option comes in three shades: black, brown, and bright white.

Price:

Eyeliner marker: Tk2,116

Kohl eyeliner pencil: Tk1,893

Where to buy: Beauty IV