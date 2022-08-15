Baah: A sustainable way to upgrade your home

Whether it is in our home or our personal accessories, the ornaments that make up our lives always tell a story. From boho decor to colourful bags - they are all reflective of the mind's creativity and are, in itself, a form of expression. But how often have we wondered about the stories behind the accessories themselves?

Baah tells the story of how their products travel through the threads of Bangladesh's golden fibre, uplifting rural women, right to your home.

Baah was created in 2021, by Mirajul Huq, Shamira Mostafa, and Marina Huq, with the intention of winning the hearts of their customers through eco-friendly products and minimalist designs.

The brand sells home decor products such as rugs, tableware, and baskets. They also have tote bags and picnic baskets in their lineup of products. People are most drawn to their rugs, tableware, runners, and bags. What stands out is that most of their products are made from the golden fibre, jute.

Behind the curtains, Baah has worked extensively in its one and a half years to create an impact in the lives of local Bangladeshi artisans.

Mirajul Huq, the co-founder of Baah and former CEO of Bagdoom commented, "Baah is meant for progressive shoppers who want to buy eco-friendly and upcycled products. Another aspect of Baah is its social impact on women and rural artisanship, because most of our products are made in rural Bangladesh."

The co-founder has always been interested in minimalist boho designs, and knew of the great well of artisans available locally. As an individual who has always been passionate about creating an impact in people's lives, he believed Baah was a great opportunity to create beautiful products while making a change. Today Baah, alongside their own setup, works with local artisans from rural areas in North Bengal, Rangpur, Saidpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram.

As a part of their endeavour to empower people, the brand partnered with Practical Action and Internet Society Foundation to educate people in rural Bangladesh about e-commerce and Mobile Financial Services. They successfully trained 2,500 female artisans over 128 sessions; a program, which also includes jute based SMEs and 20 digital hubs.

From design to details, all the way to production, their products are made with thoughtful intent. Utilising one of the greatest natural resources of the country while remaining environmentally conscious, Baah uses upcycled jute and denim, which could have otherwise gone to waste and polluted the environment.

In terms of designing, the brand goes against the grain of the norm of intricate patterns and loud colours. You will notice how their products flaunt jute's natural hues, or will have only a few streaks of colours. Among their products, neutral and earthy tones are the dominant colour scheme, with a few exceptions.

"We always think the louder the colours and patterns are, the more the product will sell. That is our preconceived notion. But there is a niche that enjoys pattern-free and simple colours, and we cater to that niche" comments Mirajul Huq.

The founders of the company enjoy being involved in the design process. The co-founder, in particular, mentions how he is inspired by global ethnic aesthetics like North African, Bohemian, and Scandinavian designs, where the decor is muted to spread the focus to the surroundings. While all their designs are original and made in Bangladesh, their influences are reflected in their products

With so many products inspired by globalised aesthetics, many people may wonder about Baah's potential in the international market. However, Mirajul Huq believes in catering to the local demand first.

All in all, in the words of Mirajul Huq, "Baah uplifts the artisans at the bottom of the pyramid while spreading awareness to the upper class."

Where to find: You can find them on their Facebook page or on their website at https:// baahstore .com/

Boho Natural Fibre Jute Rug

Price: Tk1,950

This product truly reflects Baah's aesthetic of muted designs, helping it fit nicely into any decor theme for your house.

Psychedelic Jute Rugs

Price: Tk2,300 for 4 diameters

Regardless of their aesthetic, they do not shy away from colourful, loud, and fun designs. If you like vibrant, statement designs in your room, their line of Psychedelic Jute Rugs will be perfect for you. The braided mat comes in a circular shape, with swirling attention grabbing colours which also makes a room look spacious.

Kidsy Mini Toy Pot and Jute Rug set

Price: Tk2,000

This toy pot and rug set is perfect for children. The endeavour of consuming ethical products does not mean you have to compromise on your themed decor, especially for your child's room. The delightful rug and pot have cute animal faces woven into them, perfect for the little ones of your home.

Maze Eco-friendly Jute Laptop Sleeve

Price: Tk600

While home decor products are mostly catered towards adults and parents, Baah does not leave out the needs of students. University students love their Maze-in-Gold Jute Laptop Sleeve. The laptop sleeve can also double as a pouch for your essentials.