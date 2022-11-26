We can help curb pollution with more jute goods: SME Award winner Esrat Jahan

Economy

Joynal Abedin Shishir
26 November, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 11:37 am

Related News

We can help curb pollution with more jute goods: SME Award winner Esrat Jahan

Her brand Tulika produces versatile jute goods and exports to Ireland, Italy, France, Sweden, the Netherlands and many other countries

Joynal Abedin Shishir
26 November, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 11:37 am
Esrat Jahan Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy
Esrat Jahan Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy

The world is getting more concerned about environmental pollution, particularly for the use of plastic, polythene and other non-disposable items. A large portion of these can be replaced with jute which is very own asset of Bangladesh. "Therefore, we can help the world curb pollution by supplying more jute-made goods," said Esrat Jahan Chowdhury who has just been announced as the Best Micro Entrepreneur of the Year at the ongoing 10th National SME Product Fair.

In an interview with The Business Standard, the young lady added that the government should pay special attention to the jute industry and help exporters take the golden fibres to all parts of the world.

"The global demand for jute goods is increasing day by day. We, however, are yet to reach all the potential markets."

"Many women like me started jute businesses and have successfully turned the wheel of life. Yet, we can do far better if we get support from the government. For example, it can help jute sector entrepreneurs participate in different trade fairs abroad for effective promotions. Besides, low-interest collateral-free loans can give us a massive boost," she explained.

Esrat Jahan, the owner of the jute product brand "Tulika", started her business in 2016 with a small amount of capital. Completing her academic study, she worked in a buying house, a private bank and a prominent hotel. But the sought-after jobs could not satisfy the woman from Cumilla who had cherished a dream of entrepreneurship.

"Once, I quit my job to give time to my child. In the meantime, I was looking for starting a business, particularly with local products that are more in demand abroad. Finally, I have figured out that jute goods are meant for me. My goal was just export," Esrat Jahan said as she shared the story of her entrepreneurial journey with TBS.

"The initial days were tough for me as I had no idea about the jute business. Even none of my family members were involved in any kind of business. So, I started participating in different training and communicating with those who have been working with jute for long. They, however, discouraged me for being a woman and not mature enough for the business."

"They argued that it is not possible to do this business without experience at such a young age. But I persisted," she recalled the old memory.

"When I received an export order in 2018 my confidence reached a level. I did not need to look back since. My biggest asset is quality products. At present, my jute products are exported to Ireland, Italy, France, Sweden and the Netherlands," Esrat added.

Currently, more than 50 permanent and temporary artisans work at her factory in the Middle Badda area of the capital and make versatile jute products such as bags, home decor, and handicrafts. The annual turnover of her company is over Tk2 crore.

"My business has steady growth and I hope I will be able to take my turnover to Tk30 crore and the number of employees to 1,000 by 2032. I cherish the dream of spreading our golden jute to all over the world."

"I also have the plan to open an outlet of Tulika in the Netherlands soon, in partnership with one of my friends. All types of our local products will be showcased there so that dutch people can learn more about us," she added.

On the local market, the woman entrepreneur said the demand for jute products in the domestic market is nominal as people are not familiar with the products.

"Even we have no academic studies on the valuable sector. Again, small traders are far away from going for advertising due to a lack of capital."

Top News

Jute goods / Jute Fibre / Pollution / interview

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

25m | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

1h | Food
Most foreign students of this medical college are from India. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

What brings foreign students to the Holy Family Medical College Hospital?

3h | Panorama
MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

13h | Videos
Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

14h | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

15h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court