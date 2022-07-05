Baah: Weaving Digital Dreams with Golden Threads

Corporates

05 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

Baah: Weaving Digital Dreams with Golden Threads

05 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 04:46 pm
Baah: Weaving Digital Dreams with Golden Threads

Jute: the golden fibre, the pride of Bangladesh, and one of the most renowned natural fibres globally. In recent years, with the increasing demand for environmentally friendly materials and products, the popularity of jute has become even more pronounced. And so jute – the cultivation, processing and production of which makes up one of the oldest industries in Bangladesh – is not only increasingly important in the global effort for restoring the environment, but back in vogue.

Enter Baah, the exclusive Bangladeshi brand of high-quality hand-crafted designer jute and upcycled lifestyle products. This emerging online and e-commerce brand, baahstore.com, is focused on innovative design and the curation of a minimalist yet traditionally centred aesthetic. Baah has already earned a niche reputation for quality, tasteful lifestyle products and household goods such as baskets, rugs, tableware, and assorted home decor pieces. In addition, some of Baah's eco-friendly products are produced by upcycling discarded clothes. The brand's artful creations have garnered attention for combining a Bohemian feel and a homely essence that lend themselves to a simple elegance.

But the reason why Baah stands out goes beyond their quest for honouring the golden fibre. Baah's journey began in 2021 when CEO and co-founder Mirajul Huq decided to branch out from Krishti, the first e-commerce platform for rural women artisans in Bangladesh, which was founded in 2018 in partnership with iDE WEESMS. Teaming up with his spouse, Shamira Mostafa, and his sister Marina Huq, Mirajul envisioned a digital creative economy based on the production and dissemination of sustainable living goods manufactured by women artisans.

Speaking about the philosophy behind Baah, co-founder Marina Huq said, "With a workforce and our running project made up of 80% women, our company's brand philosophy is centred around the financial emancipation of rural women artisans who are bringing to life our minimalistic, Nordic-style designs."

And where does Baah stand in a market that is undergoing rapid diversification? "In an economy where marketplace e-commerce is threatened by low-quality imported goods, lack of accountability and return and delivery issues, brands like Baah are choosing to lean towards an omnichannel approach," said Marina. "In the process, we are honouring our rural craftswomen and men."

It is undeniable that the originators of Baah have gone above and beyond in their endeavours to lift up rural artisans, especially women. Their digital inclusion program Weaving Bangladesh, created in collaboration with Internet Society Foundation and Practical Action, paves the way for a holistic approach to the empowerment of rural Bangladeshi women in the digital age. Weaving Bangladesh, recently initiated, is Baah's B2B portal which gives the top 15 jute-based Fair-Trade SMEs in North Bengal direct access to the global market, where they can engage with international jute buyers. Furthermore, over the last 24 months, Baah has conducted 124 training sessions on e-commerce, Mobile Financial Services and health and safety awareness to over 2100 rural women weavers in some of the most remote corners of Bangladesh.

In this way, Baah has stayed true to their commitment to allowing SME owners and women weavers to remain in their own hometowns while engaging in sustainable, fulfilling work, instead of relocating to Dhaka or other major cities for stale, unrealized opportunities. By giving artisans the tools they need to flourish, and by ensuring that they receive a fair price, Baah is going all the way in establishing an enduring and efficient model of financial inclusion, primarily for rural women.

Through such essential initiatives, Baah is realising their vision of aligning with the 8 of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, namely No Poverty, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Decent Work & Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.

Other than the Baah's own brand setup, the parallel social impact project's artisans, who come from similar communities in close proximity, work in shared workspaces under the banner of the aforementioned 15 SMEs. With their top-notch traditional weaving and craft skills, these artisans are making their own way with the help of Baah. It is easy to see how Baah's small solutions are bringing about big changes.

The artisanal element of Baah's creations might make one wonder why the founders haven't leveraged the demand for niche eco-friendly products abroad. To this, co-founder Mirajul Huq says, "Of course there is a demand for our products in foreign countries. But why can we not appeal to those within Bangladesh who wish to be environmentally conscious while supporting our rural women artisans?"

And indeed, it does seem that the founders of Baah have tapped into our increasingly cosmopolitan sensibilities. "We want to reach out to those who value Bangladeshi craftsmanship over imported goods," said Mirajul Huq. "Baah is for those who are passionate about our rural artisanship, and who choose to consciously promote the cultivation of our country's golden fibre, jute."

At present, the Bangladeshi jute sector employs 30 million people. The government of Bangladesh has introduced a new jute policy which is predicated on enhancing the country's jute production capacity, diversifying the product base and enhancing export earnings. Not to mention, the global demand for eco-friendly products is on the rise, which places the market for jute in a highly favourable position.

However, a lack of market competitiveness and inadequacy in product diversification is creating the need for newer, more modern avenues through which to augment the jute industry. And it seems like Baah, with their stylish artisanal jute products, community-integrated approach and focus on sustainable e-commerce, is carving out a space at the very front of the movement.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article

Sponsored

Jute / jute products / Baah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

4h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

7h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Movies to watch out for this Eid

Movies to watch out for this Eid

1h | Videos
Sanko Optical Company is producing world class lenses in the country

Sanko Optical Company is producing world class lenses in the country

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

6h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh