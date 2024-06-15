BJMC to set up world-class research institute on jute-textile products

Highlights:

The institute will focus on research on jute-based diversified products

Estimated project cost is Tk550 crore

BJMC seeks foreign loans to set it up by 2027

The institute will be set up at Latif Bawani Jute Mills of Demra

Six labs will be set up under the project

The Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) has taken an initiative to establish by 2027 a world-class institute on integrated jute-textile products on the premises of Latif Bawani Jute Mills in Dhaka's Demra.

The estimated cost of the project is Tk550 crore ($50 million), which the corporation will try to get as foreign loans, officials have said.

Once the institute is set up, the country will no longer need to send jute goods and integrated jute-textile products abroad for testing in order to be accepted as per the international standard, officials say, adding this will also save foreign currency needed for the tests.

Farooq Ahmed, chairman of BJMC, told TBS, "Without a research institute a sector like diversified jute products cannot last long. In order to sustain in this competitive world, research on innovative new products through research institutes is a must."

Bangladesh has universities in the textile sector, he said, but there is no such institution for jute, he said, adding the initiative for this institute has been taken mainly to support the private sector entrepreneurs.

BJMC officials said the proposed institute will assist in developing designs and technologies suitable for the production of traditional jute products and diversified jute products in collaboration with researchers of the Research & Development Institution to develop designs and technologies for commercialisation.

It will also produce required skilled trainers, designers with modern technical knowledge, manpower required for market survey and research, and skilled operators/manpower to operate various types of machines including modern quality looms and dyeing and laminating machines for fabric production.

The preliminary project proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission for in-principle approval. After the approval, it will be forwarded to development partners through the Economic Relations Department (ERD) to avail foreign funding, said officials of the Planning Commission.

Six labs will be set up under the project. These are: Diversified Jute Product Research Lab, Hi-Tech Lab for Integrated Jute Textile Products, Physical Testing Lab for Integrated Jute Textile Products, Chemical Analysis Testing Lab for Integrated Jute-textile Products, Hazardous Substances Analysis Lab for Integrated Jute Textile Products, and Melt Spinning (Man-Made Fibre) Lab.

Besides, two academic buildings, a shed for a jute product testing machine, a shed for an integrated jute-textile product testing machine and a shed for a textile product testing machine will be constructed.

The Jute Diversification Promotion Centre of the government has developed around 400 entrepreneurs to diversify jute products. Of the entrepreneurs, 60% are women. These entrepreneurs are producing 282 types of diversified jute goods. Currently, diversified jute products of Bangladesh are being exported to 135 countries around the world.

Potential jute products

Many items made of jute are now popular in the country and abroad. Eco-friendly special gold bags from cellulose from jute and jute waste, jute jeans (denim), special yarns (vesicles) made of jute and cotton blend, jute cuttings and low-quality jute mixed with coconut husk in certain proportions, special printing ink from jute chalk (charcoal) have been able to attract the attention of local and foreign traders.

According to the BJMC, sarees, lungis, salwar-kameez, punjabi, fotua, colourful bags, toys, showpieces, wall mats, motifs, scenery, nakshikantha, doormat, shoes, sandals, shikas, ropes, twine, door and window curtain fabrics, jewellery and 135 types of attractive and valuable products including jewellery boxes are being marketed at home and abroad.

Bangladeshi jute is now used in the Western world in car manufacturing, paper and pump, insulation industry, geotextile healthcare, footwear, aircraft, computer body making, electronics, marine and sports industries.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 2009 as the International Year of Natural Fibres to promote natural fibre as an environmentally friendly product.