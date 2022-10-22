Baah signs MoU with Grameenphone

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Grameenphone and BaahStore.

Now, GPStar customers can enjoy discounts while purchasing from Baah's online store, says a press release.

The MoU was signed at the Grameenphone office in Dhaka on Monday (16 October) by Marina Huq, director Baah Store, and Mohammad Rezwan Chowdhury, Grameenphone's Head of Segment Performance Management.

Myat Moe Khaing, Campaign Manager, Premium Segment, and Nashar Ahmed, Lead Specialist, Premium Segment from Grameenphone and Mirajul Huq, Director, and Zawad Anowar, Executive, Operations and Arif Rabbani, Lead of tech from Baah store ltd were present in the occasion among others.

