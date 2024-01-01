7 kitchen appliances to dial up your cooking experience

Balancing the demands of daily life, especially when time is of the essence, can make cooking a challenge. In these moments, the kitchen becomes a battleground against the clock, requiring solutions that streamline the cooking process.

The Business Standard explores seven cutting-edge gadgets that have taken the cooking world by storm, gaining popularity not only in kitchens but also making waves on TikTok.

Portable Blender Mini Jug

Photo: Collected

Available in a pink shade, the powerful Portable Blender Mini Jug comes with four stainless extra sharp extraction blades. This personal mixer is equipped with a potent motor, guaranteeing swift speeds that can whip up a cup of nutritious smoothies in just 30 seconds.

The USB juicer cup comes with a built-in 1400mah rechargeable battery. It can be fully charged in about 2-3 hours, and a fully charged blender can produce up to 10-15 cups of juice. The mini smoothie maker can recharge via any USB port.

It is great for making nutritious single-portion smoothies, milkshakes, juices, baby food and other foods. It is also easy to clean; when cleaning, you can rotate the detachable base. Alternatively, just pour some water and an optional drop of soap into the blender bottle, and you need to double-click the ON/OFF button to start automatic cleaning.

The blender comes with a USB cable and a user manual in the box.

Price: Tk1,775

Where to buy: Daraz

Kitchen Compost Bin

Photo: Collected

This small kitchen appliance is designed to turn your food waste into nutrient-rich dirt you can use to nourish your plants and gardens. This appliance could be a brand-new and high-quality addition to your sustainable kitchen practices.

With a composting period of 4-6 weeks, this bin is designed for easy storage, convenient composting, and effortless portability. Its compact size of 25x25x26cm makes it suitable for indoor use, ensuring a short period of composting without compromising on efficiency.

Made from durable PP material in a fresh white and green colour scheme, this compost bin not only fits seamlessly into your kitchen but also adds a touch of eco-friendly flair.

Price: Tk5,400

Where to buy: Daraz

DeLonghi Ice Cream Maker

For ice cream lovers, the DeLonghi Ice Cream Maker is nothing short of a wish come true. With a capacious 1.2-litre bowl capacity, this appliance ensures ample space for crafting delightful batches of homemade ice cream.

The stainless steel bowl guarantees durability and optimal freezing conditions, contributing to the creation of velvety, smooth treats. The design incorporates refrigerant liquid between the inner bowl and the outer body to ensure efficient cooling. The transparent lid, with its generous opening, facilitates the seamless addition of ingredients, transforming the ice cream-making process into a visual spectacle.

Photo: Collected

Beyond its primary role, this versatile appliance doubles as an instant cooler for beverages and a convenient storage solution for ice cubes. The inclusion of a spoon and bowl lid enhances practicality, allowing for easy storage in the fridge or freezer. Cleaning is also a breeze as the appliance can be effortlessly disassembled.

Price: Tk9,900

Where to buy: BanglaStall

Pot Handle

Meet your kitchen's indispensable companion – the pot handle. Portable, durable and lightweight, it's your go-to kitchen helper, ensuring cooking safety. With practicality at its core, this handle is easy to carry and store, ensuring convenience in every culinary endeavour. The scald-proof design adds an extra layer of safety, allowing you to handle hot food with ease.

Photo: Collected

This pot is designed keeping durability in mind, it's resistant to corrosion and promotes a healthy cooking environment. Made from high-quality stainless steel and ABS material, this pot handle comes in a sleek black colour, elevating both its style and functionality.

Its versatile clamp can open up to a maximum of 1.5cm, making it compatible with various cookware.

Price: Tk250

Where to buy: Daraz

20 Pieces Stainless Steel Rotating Spice Rack

The 20 Pieces Stainless Steel Rotating Spice Rack is a kitchen essential that combines both functionality and aesthetics. This set includes one seasoning rack and 20 glass jars, all neatly arranged in a round shape with dimensions of 14.06 x 11.93 x 7.83 inches.

The rotating design of the rack offers ample space to consolidate all your favourite spices in one organised location. When you need a specific spice, a simple rotation provides easy access.

Photo: Collected

The design of the rack also elevates the visual appeal of your kitchen, adding a touch of modern elegance. Crafted from stainless steel, this spice rack is not only rust-resistant but also built to withstand the test of time, ensuring a durable and long-lasting addition to your culinary space.

Price: Tk3,150

Where to buy: BDStall

Fullstar Pro Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer

Launched in 2022, the Fullstar Pro Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer is the original pro chopper that has taken TikTok by storm! This slicer simplifies your meal prep routine, offering ease of use, quick setup and effortless cleaning.

Photo: Collected

It saves you both time and energy as you chop, slice, and dice your ingredients with the precision of a seasoned chef. Shorten your prep time and infuse freshness into every dish with our top-selling vegetable chopper, equipped with four high-quality blades: fine and medium dicer, julienne, and ribbon spiralizer.

The design ensures optimal control with a soft grip handle made of durable TPU, complemented by a non-skid rubberised bottom for stability on any surface. This BPA-free veggie chopper comes with a 1.2L catch tray that doubles as a blade organiser, along with essential accessories like a cleaning brush, two scrapers, and a finger guard.

Maintenance is also a breeze – simply toss it in the dishwasher's top shelf. Compact and hassle-free, store this onion chopper and vegetable cutter with ease, ready for your next culinary adventure.

Price: Tk5,342

Where to buy: UBuy

Kilner Vintage Glass Butter Churner

Butter is expensive, but it's also amazing. What better way to save money than to make your own homemade butter? Of course, you could do that without any special tools, but it would be exhausting and take forever. Instead, you can use this handy butter churner and make it do most of the work for you.

Photo: Collected

Experience the art of crafting delicious, homemade butter with the Kilner Vintage Glass Butter Churn. This elegantly designed churn allows you to transform double cream into creamy butter with ease.

Simply place the cream in the 1-litre glass jar base, attach the lid with the churning mechanism, and turn the handle to set the paddles into motion. After about 10 minutes, witness the separation of butter fat from buttermilk. Strain away the buttermilk and use the Kilner Butter Paddles to shape the butter fat to perfection.

The residual buttermilk can be repurposed for delectable pancake or scone mixtures. This set includes a one-litre jar, a churn/paddle and a handy recipe booklet. The BPA-free glass resists odours, flavours and stains, making it both a healthier and more durable option. Remember, this butter churn is for handwashing only; avoid pouring boiling water directly. The Kilner Jar, invented by John Kilner and Co. in England is as much loved and successful now as it was over 180 years ago.

Price: Tk6,019

Where to buy: UBuy