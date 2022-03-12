Swapno, Wing projects of UNDP celebrate Women’s Day

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
12 March, 2022, 07:10 pm

Swapno, Wing projects of UNDP celebrate Women’s Day

Swapno, Wing projects of UNDP celebrate Women’s Day

SWAPNO and WING, two gender based projects of UNDP Bangladesh, jointly organised a day-long workshop on 'Experience and Knowledge Sharing Workshop to celebrate International Women's Day 2022'. 

The event took place at RAOWA Convention Hall, Mohakhali, Dhaka on 10 March under the theme "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", read a press release.

The workshop was organised in light of a sustainable development and greater gender equality to identify and discuss the opportunities, as well as the limits, to empower women and girls to have a voice and be equal actors in decision-making connected to climate change and sustainability. 

Furthermore, SWAPNO and WING projects work exclusively with marginalised women and women entrepreneurs to regain their confidence, build their social identity and ensure their empowerment by providing them access to business, markets, and financial institutes.

Through the participation of SSL Wireless in the workshop, women entrepreneurs have learned how digital and innovative solutions are needed to overcome structural barriers to sustainable development. 

Sabrina Islam, chairperson of SSL Wireless and SSLCOMMERZ, emphasised that we should not only promote women as innovators but also focus on achieving gender equality and ensure the digital empowerment of women.

Afroza Khan, managing director of Joyeeta Foundation; Presenjit Chakma, assistant resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh; AHM Shafiquzzaman, additional secretary of Ministry of Commerce; Habibur Rahman, joint secretary of LGD and NPD of SWAPNO and Sabrina Islam, chairperson of SSL Wireless & SSLCOMMERZ attended the event as the chief guest, guest of honour and special guests respectively. 

Distinguished guests and representatives from various fields and cooperatives including Ministry of Commerce, Transgender Community, Anondomela women entrepreneurs and beneficiaries from various UNDP projects were also present in the event.

