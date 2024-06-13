UNDP keen to boost institutional capacity in Bangladesh's education sector

Education

UNB
13 June, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 12:13 am

Related News

UNDP keen to boost institutional capacity in Bangladesh's education sector

UNB
13 June, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 12:13 am
Stefan Liller, the Resident Representative of UNDP in Bangladesh, holds a bilateral meeting with Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury at the Secretariat on Wednesday (12 June). Photo: UNB
Stefan Liller, the Resident Representative of UNDP in Bangladesh, holds a bilateral meeting with Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury at the Secretariat on Wednesday (12 June). Photo: UNB

Stefan Liller, the Resident Representative of UNDP in Bangladesh, has expressed the organisation's commitment to enhancing the institutional capacity of educational institutions in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and other remote areas of Bangladesh.

He made the statement during a bilateral meeting with Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury at the Secretariat on Wednesday (12 June).

UNDP plans to improve the mobility and management capacity of educational administration and accelerate ongoing initiatives through the Access to Information (A2I) programme in the education sector.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting was also attended by Sardar M Asaduzzaman, Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP in Bangladesh, and Kirtijai Pahari, Strategic Communications and Outreach Officer of UNDP in Bangladesh.

UNDP / Education / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

6h | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

6h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

9h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

2h | Videos
Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

Murder of MP Anar: Gold smuggling or political conflict?

2h | Videos
Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

Corporate farms are growing in popularity in Chittagong

4h | Videos
The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

The germs of human faeces are found in street food!

3h | Videos