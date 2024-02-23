People of all religions should work together to move country forward: Saber

People of all religions and castes should work together to move the country forward, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (23 February).

To build a progressive, prosperous Bangladesh, we need to help develop talent. People should be evaluated not on the basis of religion, but of knowledge and merit, he also said.

The environment minister made the remarks while addressing the Atisha Dipankar, Visuddhananda, Suddhananda, and Pandita Vanaratna Peace Gold Award Giving Ceremony at the Auditorium of Dharmarajika Buddhist Monastery in Basabo of the capital as the chief guest.

He said, "These awardees have made important contributions to the development of Buddhism and society. Their work will inspire others."

He also said the present government is working to ensure a peaceful and harmonious life for people of all religions.

Among others, Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Rinchen Kuentsyl, Ambassador of Bhutan, and Lion Chitta Ranjan Das, Councilor of Ward No. 5 of Dhaka South City Corporation, were present at the function with Buddhapriya Mahathero, President of Bangladesh Bouddha Kristi Prachar Sangha, in the chair.

Ngawang Tenzing Gyatso from India, Dr Pranab Kumar Baruya from Bangladesh, one Zakir Hossain Khan on behalf of Peter Koh from Singapore, and Haji Mosharaf Ali Foundation from Bangladesh, received the Atisha Dipankar, Visuddhananda, Suddhananda, and Pandita Vanaratna Peace Gold Award, respectively.

Dr Suborna Barua, Professor of the International Business Department at the University of Dhaka, was honoured for his appointment as Chairman of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

After the ceremony, Environment Minister Saber Hossain inaugurated the Dharmarajik Technical Training Centre at the Buddhist temple.