People of all religions should work together to move country forward: Saber

Events

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

People of all religions should work together to move country forward: Saber

People should be evaluated not on the basis of religion, but of knowledge and merit, he also said.

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 09:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

People of all religions and castes should work together to move the country forward, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (23 February).

To build a progressive, prosperous Bangladesh, we need to help develop talent. People should be evaluated not on the basis of religion, but of knowledge and merit, he also said.

The environment minister made the remarks while addressing the Atisha Dipankar, Visuddhananda, Suddhananda, and Pandita Vanaratna Peace Gold Award Giving Ceremony at the Auditorium of Dharmarajika Buddhist Monastery in Basabo of the capital as the chief guest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said, "These awardees have made important contributions to the development of Buddhism and society. Their work will inspire others."

He also said the present government is working to ensure a peaceful and harmonious life for people of all religions.

Among others, Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Rinchen Kuentsyl, Ambassador of Bhutan, and Lion Chitta Ranjan Das, Councilor of Ward No. 5 of Dhaka South City Corporation, were present at the function with Buddhapriya Mahathero, President of Bangladesh Bouddha Kristi Prachar Sangha, in the chair.

Ngawang Tenzing Gyatso from India, Dr Pranab Kumar Baruya from Bangladesh, one Zakir Hossain Khan on behalf of Peter Koh from Singapore, and Haji Mosharaf Ali Foundation from Bangladesh, received the Atisha Dipankar, Visuddhananda, Suddhananda, and Pandita Vanaratna Peace Gold Award, respectively. 

Dr Suborna Barua, Professor of the International Business Department at the University of Dhaka, was honoured for his appointment as Chairman of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

After the ceremony, Environment Minister Saber Hossain inaugurated the Dharmarajik Technical Training Centre at the Buddhist temple.

Bangladesh

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Award / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

10h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

10h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

11h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

1h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1d | Videos
How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

1h | Videos