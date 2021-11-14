NutriLeaders Hunt to select 6 winners on Sunday

NutriLeaders Hunt, a competition arranged to encourage adolescents to consume more nutritious food, will conclude by selecting six winners on Sunday (15 November).

The online-based competition, with a tagline of "Bhalo khabo, bhalo thakbo," was jointly organised by National Nutrition Services (NNS) and Switzerland-based international organisation Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (Gain).

Over 11,000 adolescents originally registered to participate in the event, divided into three phases, read a press release.

The first round contained MCQ questions and there was an e-learning course on nutrition in the second round. As part of finishing the course, participating adolescents made a one-minute video about their plans to ensure safe and nutritious food for all.

In the final phase of the competition, 12 participants were selected and of them, six will receive formal recognition on Sunday. Channel I will telecast the awards ceremony at 5pm the same day.