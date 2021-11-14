NutriLeaders Hunt to select 6 winners on Sunday

Events

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:28 pm

Related News

NutriLeaders Hunt to select 6 winners on Sunday

The competition originally had 11,000 participants

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:28 pm
NutriLeaders Hunt to select 6 winners on Sunday

NutriLeaders Hunt, a competition arranged to encourage adolescents to consume more nutritious food, will conclude by selecting six winners on Sunday (15 November).

The online-based competition, with a tagline of "Bhalo khabo, bhalo thakbo," was jointly organised by National Nutrition Services (NNS) and Switzerland-based international organisation Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (Gain).

Over 11,000 adolescents originally registered to participate in the event, divided into three phases, read a press release.

The first round contained MCQ questions and there was an e-learning course on nutrition in the second round. As part of finishing the course, participating adolescents made a one-minute video about their plans to ensure safe and nutritious food for all.

In the final phase of the competition, 12 participants were selected and of them, six will receive formal recognition on Sunday. Channel I will telecast the awards ceremony at 5pm the same day.

NutriLeaders Hunt / adolescents / food / Nutrition / Competition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub