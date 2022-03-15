IUBAT observes International Pi-Day

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) observed the Pi-Day on Sunday (14 March) in the university campus.

Various competitions, Pi-rally, research seminar, and other programmes were organised on the occasion, read a press release.

The Pi-Day 2022 programmes were organised by the Department of Quantitative Sciences with the support of IUBAT Mathematics Society to encourage the students in studying Mathematics with fun.

Prof Dr Abdur Rab, the chief guest of the closing ceremony, said, "Mathematics is related to our daily lives, Pi is a symbol of Mathematics and Pi Day is the representation of Mathematics which is the mother of all sciences. IUBAT has made a course in Mathematics for students of all disciplines."

Director of IQAC Prof Dr Khandoker Saif Uddin and Coordinator of Quantitative Sciences Dilip Kumar Das spoke in the closing event.

Fifteen students were given prizes and certificates for the poster and quiz competition and math race.

Convener of the occasion Md Saiduzzaman also spoke on the occasion.

The programme closed with a cultural event.