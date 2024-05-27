Book Exchange Festival: A paradigm shift in literary transactions

Rafia Jannat, a first-year college student, enjoys reading various genres, including fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. Coming from a middle-class family, it is challenging for her to frequently buy books. However, the exchange program titled 'Chattogram Book Exchange Festival' allows her to indulge in her passion for reading. She can now obtain new books in exchange for her old ones, which she has already read and left unused on the shelves.

Her previously read and old books might be new and interesting to other book enthusiasts flocking to the festival with a thirst for knowledge. This way, the festival enables the circulation of books, enlightening numerous minds.

A beacon of community and knowledge sharing

The Chattogram Book Exchange Festival has become a beacon of community and knowledge sharing in the city over the last three years. Organized by the storytelling platform 'Failed Camera Stories' under the initiative 'Not just books, but an exchange of knowledge'

Unlike traditional fairs dominated by monetary transactions, this festival celebrates knowledge, where books are exchanged rather than bought. Participants bring their cherished reads to swap them for new literary adventures, creating a unique atmosphere of camaraderie and intellectual engagement.

Origins and evolution

The festival's roots trace back to 2021, a year marked by the pandemic's uncertainty. With the iconic Ekushey Book Fair in jeopardy and movement restricted post-lockdown, Chattogram-based film activist and book enthusiast Saeed Khan Shagor, along with his friends Mahir Azraf and Ankan Dey Animesh, sought to revive the reading culture in their city. They organised the first book exchange festival with just 600 books collected from acquaintances. The response was overwhelming, leading to the exchange of over 9,000 books on that inaugural day.

Since then, the festival has grown exponentially. The second festival in 2022 saw over 20,000 books exchanged, leading to overcrowding in Jamal Khan. Observing the festival's popularity, the organisers decided to hold a Winter Book Exchange Festival in December 2022, which saw a record exchange of over 30,000 books. The latest and 5th edition of the festival took place in the Jamal Khan area on May 3 this year, where more than 50,000 books were exchanged in just one day.

Community and collaboration

The festival's success lies in its community-driven approach. The organising team, led by Saeed Khan Shagor, includes a dynamic group of students and young professionals from various fields. They are supported by over 400 volunteers who help with planning, promotion, and execution. Workshops are conducted to ensure volunteers understand the process, followed by extensive promotional campaigns in public places and educational institutions, covering almost 300 institutions in Chattogram for the fifth festival.

Impact and future prospects

The festival has become more than just an event; it is a public movement. Participants like Fazlul Karim, who came with his family and exchanged 25 books, and Brishti Dash, a secondary school teacher who found her favourite literary works, illustrate the festival's broad appeal. Even during the pandemic, the festival's continuity highlighted its importance as a platform for knowledge exchange and community building.

The Chattogram Book Exchange Festival has also inspired similar events across Bangladesh. A voluntary organisation named 'Boi Bondhu' organises a similar festival at CRB Sirishtala area and other districts of the country. The organisers hope to see such festivals become a regular occurrence nationwide, making books more accessible and fostering a culture of reading.

As the festival continues to grow, its impact on the literary community in Chattogram and beyond is profound. It has shifted the paradigm of literary transactions from monetary exchanges to knowledge sharing, embodying the spirit of community and intellectual engagement. The Chattogram Book Exchange Festival stands as a testament to the power of collective effort and the enduring love for books, promising a future where literature is more accessible to all.