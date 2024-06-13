1 killed, four injured in buffalo attack in Ctg

1 killed, four injured in buffalo attack in Ctg

UNB
13 June, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
The buffalo which was bought for sacrifice escaped on Wednesday. Despite searches throughout the night, it could not be found. This morning, the buffalo attacked people on the roadside. Photo: UNB
The buffalo which was bought for sacrifice escaped on Wednesday. Despite searches throughout the night, it could not be found. This morning, the buffalo attacked people on the roadside. Photo: UNB

A man was killed and four others were injured in an attack by a buffalo bought for sacrifice at Rajanagar of Chattogram's Rangunia upazila today (13 June).

The deceased was identified as Mohsin, a resident of Rajanagar area.

Local Union Parishad member Muhammad Sekander said Mohsin died when the buffalo attacked him from behind on his way to Ranirhat market. Later, around 2:00pm, the buffalo attacked four more people.

The injured are identified as Helal Uddin, Kamrul Islam, Mojaher, and Ezahar Mia.

Among the injured, Helal Uddin's condition is critical and he is currently undergoing treatment at Chittagon Medical College Hospital. The others have been treated at the Rangunia Upazila Health Complex.

Engineer Shamsul Alam Talukdar, chairman of Rajanagar Union Parishad, said the buffalo was bought for sacrifice by Ahmed Sayed Talukdar, chairman of South Rajanagar Union Parishad.

On Wednesday afternoon, the buffalo escaped. Despite searches throughout the night, it could not be found. In the morning, the buffalo attacked people on the roadside, he said.

Later in the afternoon, the buffalo was captured and restrained.

