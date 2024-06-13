2 Ctg city corporation engineers relieved from duties following bribery charges

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 02:09 pm

This order is effective immediately

Logo of Chattogram City Corporation
Logo of Chattogram City Corporation

Two engineers of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) have been relieved from their duties and made Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on charges of accepting a bribe of Tk61 lakh.

The bribe was related to a project worth Tk3.21 crore.

CCC Secretary Mohammad Ashraful Amin issued an office order in this regard yesterday (12 June). The order states that Executive Engineer (Additional Duty) Rifatul Karim Chowdhury and Deputy Assistant Engineer Zainal Abedin will be relieved from their current positions and assigned as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) in the Secretariat Department of the city corporation's Head Office.

This order is effective immediately and has been approved by the appropriate authority.

In a separate order, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the bribery allegations. The committee is led by Chief Conservancy Officer Commander Lotiful Haque Kazmi, with Law Officer Md Jasim Uddin and Regional Executive Officer Rezaul Karim serving as members. The committee has been instructed to submit its investigation report within 10 working days.

CCC Mohammad Ashraful Amin confirmed the matter to The Business Standard and said, "Receiving a complaint of accepting a bribe by the engineers, we have taken immediate action and relieved them from their duties. A three-member committee has been tasked to look into the allegation. If they are found guilty stern action will be taken", he added. 

