Ctg traders target 3.5 lakh rawhide this Eid

Highlights: TBS

Traders in Chattogram are aiming to gather around 3,50,000 rawhides from sacrificial animals this Eid-ul-Adha season. However, they anticipate that the sweltering heat could be a major hurdle in preserving hides, despite the salt price being lower than last year.

Muslim Uddin, president of the Chattogram Rawhide Traders' Association, told TBS, "Around 3,42,000 hides of sacrificial animals were collected during last year's Eid-ul-Adha, with over 2,50,000 of them being cowhides. This Eid, our target is to collect 3.5 lakh hides."

However, he also said that although salt prices are lower this year compared to last year, which is a relief as it will reduce rawhide preservation costs, the challenge of excessive heat remains a concern.

After gathering rawhides from local areas, these traders sell them to wholesalers who have large storage facilities. These wholesalers then sell the salta-applied hides to tanneries.

Muslim Uddin said the number of such seasonal traders in Chattogram has decreased due to various reasons, including delays in receiving payments from tannery owners.

"Previously, around 250 people used to collect hides, but in recent years, this number has dwindled to between 20 to 30 individuals. It is challenging for such a small group to gather more skins," he said.

According to rawhide traders, approximately one sack (74 kg) of salt is needed to preserve 100 hides. However, every year, the price of salt in the market tends to rise a few months before Eid al-Adha.

Muslim said although the salt price has seen a slight increase this year, it is lower compared to previous years. Last year, the price of salt per sack ranged from Tk1050 to Tk1100, whereas this year it is within Tk930.

In Bangladesh, 80-90% of the demand for animal skins is fulfilled during Eid al-Adha, making it the prime leather harvesting season.

Mokhlesur Rahman, director of Operations and Sales at Riff Leather Limited, said the leather industry, both nationwide and in Chattogram, has faced challenges in recent years. Many individuals have exited the industry. The Ministry of Industries should take initiatives to revive the industry.

Rawhide prices increased slightly

The government has fixed rawhide prices ahead of Eid. The price of cowhide in Dhaka has increased by Tk5 and outside Dhaka by Tk3 compared to last year.

Tanners have to buy salt-applied rawhides of cows at Tk55-60 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk50-55 per square foot across the country.

The prices of the salt-applied rawhides of cows last year were Tk50-55 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk45-48 per square foot across the country.

Goat hide prices were raised as well. The price of goat hide has been set at Tk20-25 per square foot this year while it is Tk18-20 per square foot of female goat hide across the country.

Abdul Kader, vice president of the Chattogram Rawhide Traders' Association, said the price set by the government is the price after processing, which many sacrificers or seasonal traders misunderstand. They assume that wholesale traders will purchase hides from small traders at the government-fixed price.

"Tannery owners deduct 20% of the hides during purchases. Additionally, not all hides are sold in Chattogram, necessitating shipment to Dhaka, which increases transportation costs and additional handling expenses," he said.

"The heat this year is more intense compared to previous years, which is unfavourable for preserving hides. Leaving hides untreated can lead to rapid spoilage" he said.