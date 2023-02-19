AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'WOW Bangladesh 2023', featuring talks, debates, workshops, theatre, music, dance, exhibitions, and fairs, the festival is a celebration of women's achievements
Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha
Date: 24 – 25 February
Time: 12 PM – 8:30 PM
'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring Indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges
Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19
Date: 24 February
Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM
Art
'Zero Calorie', a group art exhibition featuring the works of Dhiman Sarker, Emran Sohel, Rasel Chowdhury, Rupam Roy, Sanjid Mahmud, Sanad Biswas and Syed Tareq Rahman
Venue: Studio Bhashkarmee, Hazaribagh
Date: 6 – 20 February
Time: 2 PM – 8 PM
'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 27 January – 26 March
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)
Music
'Le Méridien Dhaka & Dhaka Classics presents Musical Recital on International Mother Language Day', featuring award winning music composer and producer from Kolkata, Neil Mukherjee
Venue: Floor 17, Infinity Rooftop, Le Méridien Dhaka, Airport road
Date: 21 February
Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM