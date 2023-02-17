Around the Town

Event

'WOW Bangladesh 2023', featuring talks, debates, workshops, theatre, music, dance, exhibitions, and fairs, the festival is a celebration of women's achievements

Venue: Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha

Date: 24 – 25 February

Time: 12 PM – 8:30 PM

'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring Indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges

Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19

Date: 24 February

Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM



Art

'Zero Calorie', a group art exhibition featuring the works of Dhiman Sarker, Emran Sohel, Rasel Chowdhury, Rupam Roy, Sanjid Mahmud, Sanad Biswas and Syed Tareq Rahman

Venue: Studio Bhashkarmee, Hazaribagh

Date: 6 – 20 February

Time: 2 PM – 8 PM

'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 27 January – 26 March

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)

Theatre

'Raymongol',a play highlighting the struggles of minorities, organised by theatre troupe Anuswar

Venue: Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium, Bangladesh Mohila Somiti, Bailey Road

Date: 17 February

Time: 7 PM

Music

'Le Méridien Dhaka & Dhaka Classics presents Musical Recital on International Mother Language Day', featuring award winning music composer and producer from Kolkata, Neil Mukherjee

Venue: Floor 17, Infinity Rooftop, Le Méridien Dhaka, Airport road

Date: 21 February

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

'Tobu Gaan Hok | Episode-1', featuring Iffat and Dipta, Arif Abdullah, Gonje Fereshta, Rockaphobic and Aynus Moholla

Venue: Courtyard, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date 17 February

Time: 6 PM