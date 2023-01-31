AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'Hope Festival', celebrating Brac's 50th anniversary, the event features storytelling; bioscope' puppet show; etc; as well as music by Nagarbaul, Warfaze, Artcell, Nemesis and Arnob
Venue: Bangladesh Army Stadium
Date: 9 – 11 February
Time: 11 AM – 10 PM
'Charukala Fagun Boron Mela'
Venue: Midas, Dhanmondi
Date: 3 – 4 February
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM
'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges
Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19
Date: 24 February
Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM
Art
'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon
Venue: Edge Gallery
Date: 21 January – 16 February
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM
'Self and Others', an exhibition of artworks by Hasura Akther Rumky
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 27 January – 01 February
Time: 3 PM – 9 PM
'Najib Tareque', 8th solo exhibition of the artist
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 3 – 14 February
Time: 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM
'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 27 January – 26 March
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)