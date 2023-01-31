Around the Town

The scarcity of land in Dhaka is set to increase due to the new Detailed Area Plan. Photo: TBS

Event

'Hope Festival', celebrating Brac's 50th anniversary, the event features storytelling; bioscope' puppet show; etc; as well as music by Nagarbaul, Warfaze, Artcell, Nemesis and Arnob

Venue: Bangladesh Army Stadium

Date: 9 – 11 February

Time: 11 AM – 10 PM

'Charukala Fagun Boron Mela'

Venue: Midas, Dhanmondi

Date: 3 – 4 February

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges

Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19

Date: 24 February

Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM

Art

'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon

Venue: Edge Gallery

Date: 21 January – 16 February

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Self and Others', an exhibition of artworks by Hasura Akther Rumky

Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date: 27 January – 01 February

Time: 3 PM – 9 PM

'Najib Tareque', 8th solo exhibition of the artist

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 3 – 14 February

Time: 11:30 AM – 7:30 PM

'Atlas of Dissent', an exhibition of artworks by Dhali Al Mamoon

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 27 January – 26 March

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM (except Tuesdays)