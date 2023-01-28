Around the Town

Event

'14th DRMC National Science Carnival', featuring Project displays; wall magazine and scrapbook exhibitions; science illustrations, science poster design; biology, physics, chemistry and general science olympiad, quiz competitions, etc

Venue: Dhaka Residential Model College, Mohammadpur

Date: 26 – 29 January

Time: 9 AM – 5 PM

'Hope Festival',celebrating Brac's 50th anniversary, the event features storytelling; bioscope' puppet show; etc; as well as music by Nagarbaul, Warfaze, Artcell, Nemesis and Arnob

Venue: Bangladesh Army Stadium

Date: 9 – 11 February

Time: 11 AM – 10 PM

'Charukala Fagun Boron Mela'

Venue: Midas, Dhanmondi

Date: 3 – 4 February

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges

Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19

Date: 24 February

Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM



Comedy

'Sunday Special Show', featuring Naveed Mahbub, Forhad Sohel, and Ivana Asfara

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 29 January

Time: 7:30 PM

'Cooking & Comedy with Tommy Miah & Naveed Mahbub'

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 30 January

Time: 7:30 PM

Art

'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon

Venue: Edge Gallery

Date: 21 January – 16 February

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Self and Others', an exhibition of artworks by Hasura Akhter Rumky

Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date: 27 January – 01 February

Time: 3 PM – 9 PM (Inauguration: 5:30 PM)

Music

'Yamaha Unplugged Experience', featuring Ahmed Hasan Sunny and The Rehman Duo

Venue: Yamaha Music Store, Tejgaon

Date: 28 January

Time: 6 PM – 8 PM

'Valentine Music Festival Live 2021'

Venue: BUET Auditorium Complex

Date: 14 February

Time: 2 PM