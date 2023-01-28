AROUND THE TOWN

Events

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 09:38 am

Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

Event

'14th DRMC National Science Carnival', featuring Project displays; wall magazine and scrapbook exhibitions; science illustrations, science poster design; biology, physics, chemistry and general science olympiad, quiz competitions, etc
Venue: Dhaka Residential Model College, Mohammadpur
Date: 26 – 29 January
Time: 9 AM – 5 PM

'Hope Festival',celebrating Brac's 50th anniversary, the event features storytelling; bioscope' puppet show; etc; as well as music by Nagarbaul, Warfaze, Artcell, Nemesis and Arnob
Venue: Bangladesh Army Stadium
Date: 9 – 11 February
Time: 11 AM – 10 PM 

'Charukala Fagun Boron Mela'
Venue: Midas, Dhanmondi
Date: 3 – 4 February
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Battle of Steps Vol. 2', featuring indian breakdancers Bboy Flying Machine and Professor Pop as judges 
Venue: BFC, Dhanmondi 19
Date: 24 February
Time: 9 AM – 9:30 PM
 
Comedy

'Sunday Special Show', featuring Naveed Mahbub, Forhad Sohel, and Ivana Asfara
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 29 January
Time: 7:30 PM

'Cooking & Comedy with Tommy Miah & Naveed Mahbub'
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 30 January
Time: 7:30 PM

Art 

'The Odyssey: Crossroads of Dreams and Memories', an exhibition of artworks by Md Tokon
Venue: Edge Gallery
Date: 21 January – 16 February
Time: 10 AM – 8 PM

'Self and Others', an exhibition of artworks by Hasura Akhter Rumky
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 27 January – 01 February
Time: 3 PM – 9 PM (Inauguration: 5:30 PM)  

Music

'Yamaha Unplugged Experience', featuring Ahmed Hasan Sunny and The Rehman Duo
Venue: Yamaha Music Store, Tejgaon
Date: 28 January
Time: 6 PM – 8 PM 

'Valentine Music Festival Live 2021'
Venue: BUET Auditorium Complex
Date: 14 February
Time: 2 PM

Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

26m | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

2h | Panorama
Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

22h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

23h | Thoughts

